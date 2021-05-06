Captain Dan Heath is delighted with the improvement his Sawston & Babraham side have made with the bat so far this term.

Heading into the 2021 Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League campaign, Heath felt his team needed to put more runs on the board if they were going to be battling towards the top end of the table.

And they have responded with three wins from as many outings, including Saturday’s 145-run victory over Sudbury, with the Rams scoring an impressive 351-6 from their 50 overs.

Noah Thain has impressed for Sawston & Babraham. Picture: Mecha Morton

“It’s been the perfect start, we couldn’t have asked for more,” said the skipper. “We’ve shown some good discipline whether we’ve batted first or had to chase.

“We seem to have learned how to bat at this level and we needed to do that. There is so much talent in our squad, it was just a case of putting that together.

“Saturday was the perfect example. We didn’t overcomplicate things, rotated the strike well and then really went for it in the last 15 overs.”

Callum Guest did much of the damage for Sawston & Babraham at the weekend with his knock of 104 from just 88 deliveries, but youngster Noah Thain also caught the eye.

Up against one of the division’s most experienced sides, the 16-year-old showed little nerves on his way to scoring 88.

Heath is backing Thain to have a big future in the game, and hopes Sawston & Babraham can playing a key role in his development.

“Noah has been a real breath of fresh air this year,” added the wicketkeeper.

“We were all in awe of him at the weekend. To do what he has been doing at the age of 16 is incredible, you’d think he had been playing at the level for five or even 10 years.

“He was playing against a really good side and the pressure was on, but he’s become a vital cog in our team.

“We want to play a part in his journey because we believe he’s got a good chance of making it as a professional.

“A lot of players are talented enough to become professional but they lack that drive and killer instinct – Noah has that.

“He’s got a good head for the game, he’s a confident lad and has a bright future ahead of him.”

Sawston & Babraham – one of just two teams with a 100 per cent winning record left intact this term alongside Great Witchingham – will host Saffron Walden on Saturday (11am).

