They impressed in their first year as a Read Brothers East Anglian Premier League club – now the challenge for Sawston & Babraham is to prove that was no flash in the pan.

It was far from a traditional 2020 campaign in the EAPL, with a late start date due to Covid-19 prompting the league’s committee to split clubs in to two groups, with the winners from each contesting a cup final.

But the newly-promoted Rams took it all in their stride, winning the South Group before going on to lose the final at the hands of seven-time champions Swardeston.

Sawston & Babraham captain Dan Heath. Picture: Mecha Morton

It was a campaign that far exceeded expectations, but skipper Dan Heath is hoping they can continue the momentum.

“We’d have taken five wins and five losses last year so we were delighted with how it all went,” said the captain.

“There’s been a project at the club for a little while to reach the EAPL and now we’ve done it – and we’ve had a little taste as well.

“In a way, I see this season as our first. We’ve only played half the league and we know there are a lot of good sides we haven’t faced yet.

“We only played the one format as well so there is going to be a few things to adapt to.

“But we’ve got a good squad that we’ve strengthened. There’s a real confidence in the group, we’ve won a lot of matches over the last two or three years and hopefully we can carry on the momentum.”

One department in particular Heath is keen to see some improvement in is his side’s batting.

He felt last year that a lot of the team’s success was owed to the bowlers, who defended below-par scores on several occasions.

It’s not a question of quality or ability, according to Heath, but more a need to alter a mindset that has previously served them well.

“We’ve got a very aggressive line-up and the year before in the Cambridgeshire League we rarely scored less than 250, most weeks it was more than 300,” he said.

“No disrespect to those sides but our batsmen came in and knew they could tee off straight away.

“That cannot happen in the EAPL. There are a lot of good bowlers in the division who will get you out if you approach it like that.

“Our bowlers were having to defend sub-par scores most weeks last year and while it was great they did, we need to help them out.

“We almost need to approach it a bit more like an old fashioned one-day international. Be positive, rotate the strike and maybe leave the last 10 or 15 overs to give it a whack.

“If we do all that there is no reason why we cannot win plenty of games.”

Heath is also looking forward to seeing how Sawston adapt to playing two formats during the course of the campaign.

Half of the fixtures will see teams given 50 overs each, while other matches will last for 120 overs.

It’s a new experience for much of the squad, but Heath is confident they’ll cope well.

“It’s new but a lot of the lads have already played multi-day cricket and things like that,” he said.

“I know some people aren’t keen on the different formats but we feel like we deserve a crack at playing it.

“It’s going to be vitally important that we bat out our overs as much as we can.”

Sawston, who have signed Noah Thain, Anthony Phillips and Leicestershire’s Rishi Patel, for when he is available, will begin their campaign at Burwell & Exning on Saturday (11am).