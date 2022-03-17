Running is a hobby that has turned into a record-breaking lifestyle – and Sam Boreham is determined to go from strength to strength.

The Haverhill Running Club member only took up the sport seriously in 2020, but the recently-turned 32-year-old has already prompted a rewriting of the history books on a number of occasions.

Earlier this month he broke the club’s 20-mile record by more than 15 minutes, while he finished on the podium in Eastern Counties and Suffolk Winter League cross country events. And while the results have been pleasing, the sport has also helped Boreham from a mental perspective.

Sam Boreham has gone from strength to strength since taking up running seriously in 2020. Picture: Phil Donlan

The Haverhill resident said: “Sometimes when it’s snowing, raining or windy, getting out training can feel a bit of a chore, but especially during Covid when life was very refined, getting out for a run was my release.

“I watched something with (former British Olympians) Seb Coe and Steve Ovett and they said that they knew their competition was out training two or three times a day, so they had to do the same – that is what drives me to keep going.

“It’s never too late to start something, that’s what I always tell people who ask about how they can start running.

“I was 15 stone when I started and while that isn’t too heavy, I’m now nine stone and I don’t just feel good physically, I also feel better mentally.

“I was by no means in a bad way when I started running, but in some ways it has saved me and given me a big focus.

“You don’t expect to find your niche in your 30s but I’ve done it and turned a hobby into a lifestyle.”

Boreham has more Haverhill Running Club records in his sights, but there is one aim he is particularly keen to make a reality – gaining Championship entry for the London Marathon in 2023. To do that, over the coming months he will need to run a half marathon in at least one hour, 12 minutes and 30 seconds.

“In the next year or two I want to be running with the best and it’s something I feel is achievable,” said Boreham, who won the Haverhill Half Marathon on Sunday and broke the course record by three minutes.

“I’m actually looking to run sub one-hour 10 minutes in the half marathon this year so hopefully I can secure my place for London alongside the elite runners.

“It’s going well at the moment and those sort of times feel like they are realistic.”

As well as having his own goals, Boreham is also keen to help other people reach their targets.

With the support of the club he has been working through coaching modules and will soon be providing guidance to other runners.

He said: “It’s great the club have supported me through this. They’ve been really helpful and I wanted to give something back.

“There’s a good group of young runners at Haverhill and hopefully my knowledge can help people find their niche in running.

“It’s something I’m really passionate about doing and maybe three or four years down the line it could be a career for me.”