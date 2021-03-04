A busy winter of comings and goings has continued at Haverhill Cricket Club with the return of Chris Palmer.

The batsman, who can also bowl leg spin, holds the record for Haverhill's biggest knock in the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Division One with a 148-run haul against Witham.

And in 2016, Palmer's form earned him the Haverhill Echo's Player of the Season award from reporter Steve Barton.

Chris Palmer has rejoined Haverhill Cricket Club

He has spent the last couple of years away from the game, but is now back at Manor Road for the 2021 campaign.

Palmer is the sixth addition to the first-team squad at Haverhill during the off-season, with the club having announced five new arrivals last month.

