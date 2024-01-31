Haverhill Rovers have completed the signing of their former striker Callum Harrison from Cambridgeshire County League Adcock Premier Division outfit West Wratting.

After scoring five goals in the 13 appearances for Wratting this season, the ex-Newmarket Town man has made The New Croft his permanent home, after he played twice over the last few months in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North for Ben Cowling’s side on a dual registration deal.

“It suits us down to the ground really,” said Rovers boss Cowling.

Callum Harrison had represented Rovers twice this season on a duel registration deal Picture: Mecha Morton

“He’s a local player, he’s played at the club before, he’s powerful, he’s strong, he’s scored goals and he’s got some pace.

“He really complements the other forwards that we’ve got within the club at the minute as well which I think is important.

“Callum can play anywhere across the front three. With the likes of Ryan Weaver and Ryan Twinn, and Spencer Sykes has been playing in the forward line, it gives us a good range and good options if we need to change things.”

Callum Harrison has permanently joined Haverhill Rovers. Picture: Mecha Morton

Before he joined the Jockeys in September 2018, Harrison had scored 126 times in 139 appearances for Wratting and boasts an impressive record to help Rovers fill the void of top-scorer Joe Greenslade-Cross, who departed Cowling’s side for Premier Division outfit Soham Town Rangers in December.

Tom Debenham has already shown that he has the capabilities to fill the boots of Greenslade-Cross and Cowling stated that Harrison has been signed to play alongside the in-form Rovers man.

Debenham was among the goals again on Saturday as the red side of Haverhill recorded their fifth consecutive victory in the First Division North, after a 2-1 win at home to ninth-placed FC Parson Drove.

A first-half brace from Debenham was enough to ensure that a goal from the visitors in second-half stoppage time was only a consolation.

Tom Debenham wheels away in celebration against FC Parson Drove. Picture: Clive Pearson

The victory maintains Cowling’s side’s push up the table as they moved up to 12th place, with games in hand on the sides above them.

Debenham’s two goals came within nine minutes of each other and the player who joined from Lakenheath earlier this season has found the back of the net nine times in his last seven games in all competitions.

The brace also took his tally to 10 goals so far this campaign.

Tom Debenham takes aim against FC Parson Drove. Picture: Clive Pearson

Red-hot Rovers will face a trip to another in-form side on Saturday, when they travel to top-of-the-table Framlingham Town (3pm), who have a five point lead over second-placed Great Yarmouth Town.

The two sides met back in August, before Cowling’s appointment at The New Croft, which saw Liam Abraham’s side run out 6-0 winners against Ryan Gibbs’ Rovers.

“They’ve (Framlingham) got a group that’s probably been together for longer than any other group in the division, which helps them immensely,” admitted Cowling.

“You’ve got to respect what they’ve achieved, they were there or thereabouts last year as well.

“For us, it’s a really good opportunity to go away from home, where we haven’t been at our best, and put on a performance and see where that takes us.”