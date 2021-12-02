Rewind a month and a trip to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division leaders would have been a daunting proposition for a struggling Haverhill Rovers side.

But three wins from their last four under new manager Liam Aves has seen them spring out of the relegation zone and suddenly look a very different proposition.

On Saturday Rovers were able to turn Jake Williams’ near-post finish in the 42nd minute into three precious points in a 1-0 victory in their basement battle at Brantham Athletic.

Haverhill Rovers manager Liam Aves takes his rejuvenated side to league leaders Gorleston this weekend Picture: Mark Westley

And despite this Saturday’s hosts Gorleston (3pm) having lost just one of their 19 league matches so far, Aves feels his players will be relishing the test.

“It seems to me that outwardly the boys have got confidence in the way we are playing and the style we are playing,” he said.

“I think it is more a case of concentrating on us and learning about us at this moment in time.

“We are a new side with new players forming together.

Adrian O’Hara should have recovered from a knock to be back available for Haverhill Rovers’ trip to Gorleston, Liam Aves has said Picture: Mecha Morton

“The results like the Mildenhall game (5-1 defeat) don’t reflect us as a club or a team. It is all just us in the early parts of being together and learning situations.

“We will go into this one again, at Gorleston, with nothing to lose and everything to learn and gain.

“Really the pressure is on Gorleston to show what they’re about.”

With a waterlogged pitch having kept them out of action at the weekend, the Greens’ last outing was a surprise 3-2 FA Vase defeat at home to lower-league Buckhurst Hill, something which can give Rovers hope.

Josh Ambrose was withdrawn on Saturday with an achilles issue and is a doubt for this weekend Picture: Mark Westley

“The first game I watched with Haverhill they drew 1-1 with Wroxham and all teams in this league are beatable,” said Aves, “you have just got to find a way to do it.

“Obviously they will have quality in certain areas and it is up to us to be able to deal with that.

“I am looking forward to it and I just love it. I am so happy to be back managing and I’m so happy with the group I’ve got at this moment in time.

“The attitude and desire from them all is brilliant.

“It is very much all about us at the minute, let’s not worry what others are doing, let’s concentrate on our performances and being the best we can be.”

Of Saturday’s display he said: “We’re really happy to get another clean sheet again and hats off to the boys who are working hard. The commitment is shining through and the quality is starting to follow.”

Meanwhile, Aves has revealed central defender Pele Heydon, who he knew from his time managing Tiptree Jobserve, has signed until the end of the season. The player who had just been playing for Halstead Town on Sundays in recent times stepped in to help him cover injuries for the last two matches.

Aves said: “He is a good player who is comfortable at the level we play at.

“He is a top lad who is a personal friend of my brother and myself going back a long time.”

Heydon had just been played for Halstead Town on Sundays in recent times due to work commitments.