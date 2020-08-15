Haverhill Rovers boss Marc Abbott is delighted to be able to gain the signature of recently-released Colchester United Academy and Maldon & Tiptree midfielder Callum Anderson.

The 19-year-old was among those not offered a professional contract at the Sky Bet League Two club this summer, following completing his scholarship.

But the former Castle Manor Academy pupil has chosen his hometown club to get back on his feet.

New Haverhill Rovers signing Callum AndersonPicture: Haverhill Rovers

“He is obviously a very talented young player,” said player-manager Abbott of the central midfielder.

“It is great he has given his commitment to his hometown club.

“In training so far you can see what quality he possesses. There is quite a strong player we have recruited.”

New Haverhill Rovers signing Callum Anderson (right) with manager Marc AbbottPicture: Haverhill Rovers

Anderson made 18 appearances in the Isthmian League North Division, the league above Rovers’ Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, for promotion challengers Maldon & Tiptree in 2018/19. He then made three appearances for The Jammers in the Covid-19 truncated 2019/20 campaign as they ran clear at the top of the table before the season was expunged by the FA.

“He play as a bit of a number 4 and number 8,” said Abbott. “He can defend, he is really energetic, but he can also add his qualities to the attack as a number 8, so he is quite versatile.

“He is a really positive player in terms of what he can bring to us.”

Anderson becomes Rovers’ third signing of the summer, following on from the additions of former St Neots Town pair Jonny Butler and Jacob Joseph.

Both are set to return to their former club, whom Abbott also managed, for a pre-season behind-closed-doors friendly today.

It comes after a largely teenage side lost 7-0 at home to Royston Town, who play two levels higher in the pyramid, at The New Croft on Saturday.

“It was 2-0 at half-time but the score is irrelevant at this time,” said Abbott, who fielded a different side in each half.

The manager confirmed right-back Sam Mills has left the club but otherwise he has managed to retain the squad which finished last season.

Ladies sign goalkeeper

Haverhill Rovers Ladies, who were recently promoted into the Eastern Region Women’s League, have signed a new goalkeeper in Sophie Baxter.

She joins Joe White’s side having previously been at Ipswich CofE and UCL.

The side came from behind to win their first pre-season friendly 5-1 at home to Bury Town on Sunday.

Read more FootballHaverhill