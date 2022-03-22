Haverhill Rovers' players delivered their manager Liam Aves the perfect birthday present by delivering three points in a 3-1 home win over Whitton United to lift them out of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division relegation zone.

Jake Banyard's seventh minute close-range finish got things off to a good start but there was a test of character to come with Miles Powell equalising on the stroke of half-time.

The game at The New Croft quickly turned in a two-minute spell just after the mid-way point of the second half though with Ryan Weaver and Joe Morris scoring in quick succession.

Haverhill Rovers' Ryan Weaver bears down on goal Picture: Mark Westley

Whitton's hopes of getting back into the game then disappeared as Powell was shown a straight red card 18 minutes from time for kicking out after the ball had gone.

It made it back-to-back wins for Rovers, who had beaten Mulbarton Wanderers at the same venue on March 12.

But it continued a miserable run for Shane Cauldron's Whitton who have now lost their last five games on the bounce.

Jake Banyard, who opened the scoring, looks to block the ball Picture: Mark Westley

The visitors' line-up saw a pair of central midfielders, in Jamal Wiggins and George Bowman, form a centre-back partnership while Josh Hubert was named on the bench following a long-term injury.

Rovers effectively had a new signing in their ranks with Morris having transferred across from fellow New Croft tenants Haverhill Borough having switched from the Reds earlier this season.

It was Whitton, who had gone down to a 6-0 home defeat to Fakenham Town on Saturday, who fashioned the first clear sight of goal within the opening few minutes but Powell shot weakly straight at James Philp.

Former AFC Sudbury Academy player Banyard had sent a ball up into the sky following a corner but provided a calm finish to a flowing move to put Rovers ahead in the seventh minute.

Haverhill Rovers' Josh Hughes wins a header in the Whitton United box Picture: Mark Westley

Morris cushioned off a goal kick to the number 10 who laid the ball off for Josh Lee to scamper down the left before Banyard swept home his low centre.

Whitton responded well to the early set-back, dominating the ball but seeing Powell and Tom Bradlaugh fail to direct a volley and header on target from promising positions just past the mid-way point.

Rovers began to string some passes together to get up the pitch and Jack Renwick drove into the area before a good sliding challenge from Jamal Wiggins stopped him pulling the trigger.

But Whitton drew level a minute before the break when Powell elegantly brought a long raking pass down on the edge of the area before firing it past the on-rushing Philp.

There was little doubt the level scoreline was a fair reflection of the opening period with there having not looked much between them.

Powell header just past the post after being found from a deep cross soon after the restart.

Up the other end Efraim Romanos sent a volley just the wrong side of the post before Ryan Weaver thundered a presentable free kick past the other upright.

A deep ball to the edge of the box soon found Whitton's Owen Betts free but his weak volley was never going to trouble Philp.

It was a Rovers set piece which caught out their opponents to see the hosts regain the lead in the 67th minute. Banyard's left-sided free kick was played low down the side of the defensive wall and Weaver nipped in to divert it past Spurling.

Things had barely settled down before another defensive error played a big part in doubling the hosts' advantage. Whitton captain Ethan Clarke headed straight into the patch of Morris who held off his man well before providing a cool low finish.

A clearly frustrated Whitton were reduced to 10 men in the 72nd minute when Powell swiped through Jack Renwick after the ball had gone with a straight red following.

There was little in the way of meaningful action thereafter though a couple of late chances for Rovers saw Morris fire wide while substitute Jaan Stanley forced a near-post save from Spurling.

Haverhill Rovers: Philp, Carroll, Martin, Romanos, Heydon, Hughes, Weaver (c), Renwick, Morris, Banyard, Lee (Stanley 82'). Unused subs: Buffin, Flurrie, Blair, Georgiades.

Booked: Lee (78').

Whitton United: Spurling, Bell, Clarke (c)Wales, Wiggins, Bowman, Betts, Palmer (Hubert 70'), Powell, Bradlaugh, Dunlop (Ablett 70'). Unused subs: Vance, Davis, Wright.

Booked: Hubert (75'), Ablett (90+3). Red card: Powell (72')

Attendance:

SuffolkNews Man of the Match: Joe Morris. An eye-catching return performance in Rovers' colours. Held the ball up well and provided a telling finish when his opportunity arrived.