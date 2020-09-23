Haverhill Rovers’ FA Cup campaign came to an end on Tuesday night as they fell to a 3-0 home defeat against a well drilled Maldon & Tiptree side, writes Owen Mizon.

Plenty of endeavour was on display for the hosts in the first half, but they eventually succumbed to immense pressure right before the break.

Once Aaron William-Bushell opened the scoring, the Jammers played with more freedom and saw the game out professionally. Further goals, from William Cracknell and Scott Kemp, stamped their authority on the match.

Match action from Haverhill Rovers' FA Cup clash with Maldon & Tiptree. Picture: Mark Westley

The higher-league visitors, who reached the second round proper last campaign, saw plenty of the ball early on. They went close in the third minute when a powering header from Shomari Barnwell was expertly clawed over the bar by James Philp.

The away side also possessed a threat through set pieces, but Rovers more than held their own and conjured up a half-chance in the 14th minute when a teasing cross from Daniel Olive was inches wide of the head of Tom Stoker.

A forced early substitution saw Dan Toyer, who recently joined from Biggleswade Town, replace Jacob Joseph just before the half hour mark.

And he made an instant impact, proving instrumental as he cut open Maldon & Tiptree’s midfield and lashed a fierce shot which forced a good save from Ben McNamara.

Up the other end Philp was forced into another stop in the 41st minute when Scott Kemp astutely cut inside the box and latched a menacing curler which was heading in.

But despite weathering the storm creditably, Rovers’ resistance was broken as half-time approached. In a scrappy passage of play, the ball fell to William-Bushell and he converted a neat attempt into the far corner from outside the box.

Maldon & Tiptree started the second period as they meant to go on and doubled their lead in the 49th minute as a William-Bushell corner found the head of William Cracknell, who doubled his side’s advantage.

And the Essex side confirmed their name in the hat for the next round 15 minutes later when a Barnwell header clattered against the crossbar and bounced to Scott Kemp, leaving him to tap home from close range.

A Toyer attempt was deflected and rattled the crossbar in the 68th minute, but Rovers could not claw anything back, despite a spirited performance.

Rovers: Philp, Joseph (Toyer 26’), Olive, Davies (Hudson 64’), Oteng, Moody, Abbott, Anderson, Stoker (Jebb 64’), Bradley, Haines. Subs not used: Bell.

Attendance: 298. Echo Man of the Match – Reiss Oteng: Had a very busy evening but held his own against a physical Maldon frontline.