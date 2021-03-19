The Cambridgeshire County League has this afternoon revealed the draws for their three cup competitions that will provide clubs with the chance to play some football after a lengthy break.

Grassroots football has been in hibernation since December when the country headed into a third Covid-19 lockdown, which subsequently resulted in a second straight campaign being curtailed earlier this month.

However, Cambs League officials have since organised a trio of tournaments for its member clubs, which will be called the 30-Year Senior, Intermediate and Junior Cups.

West Wratting are among the clubs who will play in the return to football competition. Picture: Mark Bullimore

Each competition will start with a group phase on April 10, followed by quarter-finals and semi-finals, with the final of each scheduled to be played on the 3G at Newmarket Town FC.

Below are the details of each draw.

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news