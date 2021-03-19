Cambridgeshire County League unveils draws for return to football competitions
The Cambridgeshire County League has this afternoon revealed the draws for their three cup competitions that will provide clubs with the chance to play some football after a lengthy break.
Grassroots football has been in hibernation since December when the country headed into a third Covid-19 lockdown, which subsequently resulted in a second straight campaign being curtailed earlier this month.
However, Cambs League officials have since organised a trio of tournaments for its member clubs, which will be called the 30-Year Senior, Intermediate and Junior Cups.
Each competition will start with a group phase on April 10, followed by quarter-finals and semi-finals, with the final of each scheduled to be played on the 3G at Newmarket Town FC.
Below are the details of each draw.
