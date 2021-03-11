Chris Palmer is looking forward to turning out for Haverhill Cricket Club once again.

After a number of summers playing for the club, Palmer stepped away three years ago to focus on other matters.

He had plotted a return in 2020, but the impact of Covid-19 on the cricketing schedule resulted in a rethink.

Chris Palmer has rejoined Haverhill CC

However, with restrictions expected to be eased enough to allow a full campaign to be played this time around, the all-rounder has now rejoined Haverhill.

“I stepped away because of a house renovation. I didn’t have the time to play every weekend and train,” said Palmer, who holds the club’s record of the biggest knock (148) in a Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One match, against Witham in 2016.

“Last year was an option (to return) but because of Covid the team was only playing friendlies and it didn’t feel right – with the other stuff I had to do away from the game – to get back playing.

“The club has changed a bit. When I was last there Adam (Dellar) was captain and people like Anthony Phillips were playing.

“They’ve moved on but it looks like they’ve got a good squad together and I’m exciting to get back playing – I’ve missed it.”

Having been away from the game for a while, Palmer is also not setting any major targets for the upcoming campaign.

“There are no real targets or anything like that, I just want to enjoy my cricket and help the club out wherever I can,” he added.

“I’ve not met any of the new lads yet but I’m sure we’ll be competitive in Division One.

“A lot of the older members are still at the club so I’m sure the atmosphere is going to be really goodlike always.”

Meanwhile, Sudbury have confirmed that they have re-signed Dan Poole from Haverhill.

Poole has previously won the East Anglian Premier League title twice with the Talbots.

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news