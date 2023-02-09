Joe White is hoping the return of some familiar faces to Haverhill Rovers Women will provide a long-term platform on which to build on.

The Rovers head coach returned for a second spell in charge last month and has so far overseen two defeats, to AFC Dunstable Women (9-1, away) and Fakenham Town Ladies (2-1, home on Sunday).

The pair of losses has dropped Rovers to fifth in the Eastern Region Women’s League Division One North table, with availability issues leaving White to start with only 10 players in last weekend’s clash with Fakenham.

Jenna Wright on her return for Haverhill Rovers Women Picture: Sean Doyle

But the Rovers chief remains positive with a quartet of former players having returned to the club in the last week, including Kirsten Hutchings, Cat Upton, Jenna Wright and Kayleigh Steed, to strengthen the squad for the rest of the campaign.

“Cat’s a centre-half so she’s going to bolster us defensively,” said White, ahead of hosting Yaxley Ladies this Sunday (2pm).

“Steedy is somewhere along the forward line and can play 10 and play up front.

Catherine Upton, seen in action last season, is among the players to have returned to help out Haverhill Rovers Women Picture: Mark Westley

“Kirsten’s a winger and Jenna’s a centre-forward, and those are the ones we’ve got coming back in.

“We’ve got a few more coming back in as well but at the minute they’re still in the process of getting completed.

“It’s just a case of getting everybody back in. We’re in a bit of a transitional period.

“It’s different ideas and a different philosophy and the way that we want to play. We’ve got different people coming in to fill different gaps, in terms of roles.

“Cat’s back this weekend. It was Jenna’s first game in 12 months and Steedy’s first game in 12 months on Sunday.

“We were very tired with 10 players covering another player’s ground, which is hard enough, but when you look at the minutes the players have played then that’s an even bigger win for those that did play. We’ve got a few players coming back in this week. It’s been a busy few weeks for us.

“It’s a long-term process. It’s making sure the stability at the club is there for the long term, and the players that we’re bringing in are good for the club in the long term and short term.

“It’s not just a case of a quick fix. We’re making sure things are done right so that the long-term prosperity of the club is good.”

On Sunday, Rovers more than matched their opponents from Norfolk, who had a full compliment of players, with White’s side reaching half-time with the scoreline still at 0-0.

A second-half brace from Sophie Lubbock handed Fakenham a 2-0 lead before Jordanne Sillitoe replied in the last 10 minutes for Rovers with her ninth goal of the season.

“We had a lot of players unavailable,” White explained.

“The players we’ve brought in have got prior commitments until next weekend and other players had prior commitments, and we’ve got a few long-term injuries.

“The players we did have in the available 10, three of them were playing their first game in 12 months.

“Anyone that watched the game would have known that we had a stone-wall penalty turned away.

“That was at 0-0 and it’s a game-changer. There were two fouls in the build up to their goal, which on another day are given, and we come away with a 1-0 win or a 2-0 win if the penalty is given.

“Unfortunately we were on the wrong side of some decisions we felt should have gone our way.”

Fifth-placed Rovers will be looking to bounce back this weekend against a Yaxley side who they have already played twice this season.

The first home meeting between the two sides, back in September, saw Ashlei Duffey and Laura Mills find the target for Rovers in a 2-2 draw at the JR Crane Services Hub, The New Croft.

In December, Louisa Boaler-Hysett was among the goals as Rovers ran out 2-1 winners in the reverse fixture at Yaxley.