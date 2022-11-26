Julian Hardy says he has a squad at Haverhill Rovers Veterans capable of lifting silverware this season.

Rovers continue their latest tilt at the Best Badges Ltd Suffolk Veterans’ Cup when they host Mendlesham Veterans on Sunday (1pm).

The second-round tie at the JR Crane Services Hub, The New Croft will mark a first competitive fixture for Rovers in seven weeks.

Haverhill Rovers Veterans host Mendlesham Veterans in the Suffolk Veterans’ Cup this weekend Picture: Contributed

A Marc Abbott brace, along with goals from Neil Hammond, Mark Lovell and Lee Sharp, helped Rovers come from a goal down to beat Hadleigh United Veterans 5-1 in the opening round.

And manager Hardy is dreaming of going all the way in the county cup competition, having won it with Rovers back in 2014.

“It’s the one to win,” he said. “Usually the final is at Portman Road and it’s a good day out.

“I’ve been involved on and off and we stopped through the lockdowns, but we’ve started up again this year and I think we’ve got about 40 odd people signed on.

“It’s enjoyable and it’s good for the lads who have stopped playing who have now started playing again to get that little buzz back, and being back in the changing room and what they left behind when they gave up football.

“Some of the lads have still got quality and if they got fit I think they could still do half a job on a Saturday!

“We’re a good side and I think we should do well this season.

“With the teams we’ve got in our Cambs League and what I’ve seen so far, I think we’ll have no trouble winning that league if we’re getting everyone together to play at the same time.

“Especially now we’ve got a bit of a backlog of fixtures. If I could get the team I want out every week then we won’t have a problem.”

Nine years ago, Rovers beat veterans sides from Bury Town, Suffolk Police, Framlingham Town, Eastern Electricity Old Boys and Capel Plough to lift the Suffolk Veterans’ Cup.

This season marks the return of Rovers’ veterans after several years and features many familiar faces that have pulled on the red shirt for the club in the past.

“We’ve got a lot of proper local lads that used to play for Rovers,” Hardy said. “Marcus Hunt, Marc Abbott, Paul Abbott, Stuart Kingham, Greg Strong, they all had spells at Rovers.

“The oldest vets would probably be Lee Sharp and myself. I used to play for Rovers back in the 90s but I don’t go on much.

“I’d say the team we have now is 98 per cent ex-Rovers players.”