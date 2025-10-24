While returning to his home town with Haverhill Rovers suited Jarid Robson at this stage of his life, the desire to be successful on the pitch continues to burn brightly.

After playing a starring role for a Haverhill Borough side that secured promotion to Step 5 in 2016/17, Robson has gone on to play at a higher level with the likes of Bury Town, Cambridge City, Royston Town and Mildenhall Town.

He started the current campaign with Mildenhall in the Isthmian League North Division, but last month he dropped back into the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division with Rovers, where he was instantly appointed captain.

Jarid Robson has scored seven goals since joining Haverhill Rovers permanently Picture: Richard Marsham

Explaining the reasons behind the move, Robson, who teaches at Coupals Primary School – a five-minute walk from The New Croft – said: “I had a fantastic time at Mildenhall.

“I got on unbelievably well with Weaves (Phil Weavers, manager), but I’ve got to a point in my life where a bit of convenience came into my decision making.

“I’d been on loan at Rovers a couple of times recently and after chats with Ben (Cowling, manager) and Ryan (Churcher, chairman), with the vision they projected on to me, I decided it was worth the risk.

The 30-year-old has played at a higher level for Cambridge City, Bury Town, Mildenhall Town and Royston Town. Picture: Richard Marsham

“My partner and boy can come to watch every game now and some of the kids from school come along to support as well, which is great.

“It feels like I’ve come full circle in many ways. I left Borough in my early 20s and now I’m back playing in my home town.

“I feel like I’ve played the highest level I’m ever going to play now. I’m not getting back to Step 3 and even at Step 4 there is a lot of commitment. I’ve really enjoyed being part of Rovers so far.”

But while the switch to Rovers has ticked a lot of boxes from a personal point of view, Robson is still eager to be part of a winning side.

The attacker scored a hat-trick during last weekend’s FA Vase victory over Halstead Town. Picture: Richard Marsham

He knows what it takes to get promoted from the Eastern Counties top flight, having been Mildenhall’s leading scorer with 21 goals during their title-winning campaign of 2023/24.

Right now Rovers, who went up as First Division North champions last term, are 10th, but such is the condensed nature of the early standings, the play-offs are just two points away.

And the 30-year-old is confident that there is enough experience and quality within the Rovers ranks to challenge at the top end of the table.

“The club is in a really good position on and off the pitch,” he added. “I want to have another go at winning Step 5 and I don’t see why we can’t challenge.

“If you look at the squad, myself, James Seymour and Tom Williams all went up in the same season. I did it with Mildenhall and they won the play-offs at Newmarket.

“Then a lot of the others in the team got promoted with the club last year, so we all know what it takes to win.

“We’ve made a solid start and I’m optimistic that we can be challenging come the end of the season.

“It’s an open league and I’m sure there’s quite a few teams that will be confident. We should definitely be one of those, and it’s down to us to put down a marker.”

And if Rovers are to be among the sides battling it out come April, Robson’s goals are sure to have played a key role.

Ever since his days with Borough he has carved himself out the reputation of being a regular source of goals and that knack certainly showed no signs of diminishing at the weekend when he scored a hat-trick in the 4-2 FA Vase win over Halstead Town.

At previous clubs Robson would often break into the box from a midfield position, but at Rovers he is enjoying a more central attacking role.

“I’d probably consider myself a striker now – that’s probably my best position,” he said.

“I’ve found it hard to nail down a position over the years. I’ve played on the wing and in central midfield, and then at places like Cambridge City, I was used as a number 10.

“But I’m enjoying playing more central now and using my experience to find the right positions.

“There’s some big boots to fill because Shaun Avis (former striker) was brilliant and scored so many goals. I probably won’t reach those numbers, but if I can get 20 to 25, I’d be happy with that and we’ve got plenty of goals across the team as well.”