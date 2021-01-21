It has certainly been a whirlwind start to life as general manager of Haverhill Golf Club for Michael Bruce.

Dealing with the biggest demand to play at the Coupals Road site as soon as he walked in the doors in December would have been challenging enough.

But it came at a time when record rainfall for December across the last 20 years saw Haverhill and most other golf courses unplayable.

Haverhill Golf Club's new manager Michael Bruce. Picture: Mark Westley

After managing to find a way to get an alternative re-routed 18 holes back in operation, he was then forced to shut the site down for a third national lockdown, due to spiralling Covid-19 cases.

“My first day was the day before we came out of lockdown on December 1,” said the 32-year-old, who replaced Matthew Bacon, whose stay since March came to an end when a job came up nearer to home at Eaton GC in Norwich.

“We opened as four balls but within a week we were having to go down to two balls again, then we were battling against the weather.

“The weather and Covid have been my challenges from day one.

“Nine holes had to be closed down due to the weather which effectively halved our capacity again and made it near impossible to get tee times.

“With some clever planning by the head green keeper and his team, we ended up having to make up our own course to avoid the wet patches to be able to double the amount of people on the course.

“You just never knew what you were walking into from one day to the next. It has been very difficult to plan anything.”

The view of the signature 11th hole at Haverhill Golf Club

For Bruce, it is his first post managing a club, though he has been involved in working in the industry since the age of 15, having started out at his local club, Boyce Hill GC, in Benfleet, Essex.

After eight years there he has spent the intervening period working in management for Centre Golf, mainly at their Rayleigh site.

He may have come in with plans to improve Haverhill for its 700 membership and the wider community, but the Covid restrictions have left him having to simplify the job to get the club through the troubling times.

He said: “From a starting point of view I think when you go into managing a golf club the first week or two of meeting staff and members is absolutely crucial and I still probably haven’t met 80 per cent of either. I’ve been here over a month now, so it is very different.

“At the moment I would say it is a case of surviving, in terms of a business and a golf club.

“It is just about knuckling down and surviving and literally being that person to go to for the membership and visitors alike.

“It is about doing the basics very well at the moment and ensuring the member experience is maximised through clear communication.

“When I first sat down with the committee here we had grand plans about drainage and irrigation being installed on the course and big investment in the coming years but until we have some clarity, right now the timing just is not right.”

Despite the current gloomy picture he is excited about how members’ time at the club can benefit upon their return from a new £50,000-plus swing studio connected to Ollie Rush’s Pro Shop.

Work on Rush’s technological investment was originally hoped to be completed by November last year but due to the knock-on effects of the Covid-19 pandemic it is now hoped to be ready to open from the end of next month.

Bruce said revamping the way juniors can access golf through Rush and the club is one of his big priorities over the next few years.

Haverhill Golf Club remains open to new members and with golf currently seeing a huge demand in participation, Bruce is anticipating a very busy spring and summer, Covid restrictions permitting.

