Haverhill Rovers and West Wratting are set to face off on a rare occasion for a fund-raising friendly next week.

The two sides will meet at the JR Crane Services Hub, The New Croft, on Wednesday (7.45pm) for a fixture which is being put on to help out injured Wratting player Ashley Botten.

The former Haverhill Borough man suffered a double leg break while playing for the Wratts away at Huntingdon United on February 4, and faces a long period off the pitch and out of work, with Wratting boss Lee Miller hoping next week’s fixture will draw a large crowd to help raise some much-needed funds.

Ashley Botten, right, in action for Wratting in the 2019/20 Kershaw Premier League KO Cup final Picture: Mark Bullimore

“It’s been tough for everyone because Ashley is such a great lad, and he’s a very important player for us,” Miller said.

“We’ve been trying to raise as much as we can for him. He works in the Haverhill area, I think up the industrial estate, so we’re just trying to do our bit.

“We set up a page and it’s had a fantastic response with something like £2,500 donated to him already, and we did a little fund-raising event on Saturday after our game.

“We know a couple of local lads left at Haverhill Rovers in the team and Ryan Weaver’s one of them. He’s a really good guy and he reached out to me and said we’d be keen on doing a friendly for Botty.

“He’s helped arrange it with me and Peter Betts, who runs the facility, has been really good as well by helping sort things out with a date.

“To be honest, it’s a fixture that a lot of people have wanted to see over the years.

“It’s great that we can get this game on.

“Hopefully we can do ourselves justice, but more importantly it’s about Ashley. That’s the reason we’re there and hopefully it’ll be a good evening.”

Meanwhile, Miller’s side bowed out of the Cliff Bullen Challenge Cup in the quarter-finals after a 2-1 defeat at Great Shelford on Saturday.

Riki Baker scored for Wratting, who go to Linton Granta in the Cambridgeshire County League CSI Premier Division on Saturday (2pm).