Jordanne Sillitoe believes Haverhill Rovers Women are building ‘something special’ after kicking off their run in this season’s MH Goals Suffolk Women’s Cup in style on Sunday.

Sillitoe scored six times as Rovers completed an emphatic 13-0 win against lower-league Ipswich Valley Rangers Ladies at the renamed JR Crane Services Hub, The New Croft.

The first-round victory set up a trip to same tier East Bergholt United Ladies next month, but before then Rovers turn their attention to another cup.

Haverhill host fellow Eastern Region Women’s League Division One North side Yaxley Ladies in the League Cup first round this Sunday (1.30pm), and fresh from that 13-0 win last time out Sillitoe, a summer signing from Newmarket Town Women, already feels at home at The New Croft.

“We obviously didn’t know what we were going into with Ipswich Valley being a new team this season,” she said. “It wasn’t someone we’d come across before, but I think they’re a couple of leagues below us.

“We didn’t know what to expect, but as soon as the first two goals went in we settled a little bit. It was a good day.

“I signed at the start of the season and I can’t say how amazing the girls have been.

“It’s always quite nerve-racking going to a new team, but they’re just amazing. It’s like a family.

“They’re like your best friends almost immediately and I’ve never experienced like that at any club before, so that’s always a good thing.

“After last season I hadn’t decided whether I was going to carry on playing football any more.

“I didn’t know where I wanted to play now. Then Stacey Roper, the captain at Haverhill, reached out and that was the beginning of something special.”

After head coach Dylan Galea stepped down during pre-season, Ali Shulver has taken charge as interim Rovers boss, and Sillitoe hopes it will become a permanent position as they look to continue challenging on three fronts.

“We had a change in manager during pre-season and we were all a bit down in the dumps to begin with,” she said.

“Ali’s come in and stepped up and he’s what’s pushed us through, to be honest. He’s such a great guy and he’s been involved in Haverhill for a while. He’s almost the perfect person to help us push through and hopefully push up the league this season.

“He joined initially as an interim manager but I’m not sure what his plans are. For him to be permanent manager would be one of the best things to happen.

“The league is our main priority because we always want to be pushing for promotion if we can.

“It would be amazing to win some silverware along the way.

“The win against St Ives (3-0) has given us a good gauge of where we are. They’ve just come down from the league above this season.

“I think we’re in a good position, for sure.”