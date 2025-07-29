Ely City made it back-to-back wins at the start of the new Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division campaign thanks to tonight’s come-from-behind 2-1 triumph at newly-promoted Haverhill Rovers.

The hosts – back at Step 5 after a two-term absence – went in front early on in their New Croft curtain raiser. But rather than it becoming a memorable evening for Ben Cowling’s side, Ely showed the sort of resolve and character that saw them finish in the play-offs last season.

It was a first half dominated by set-pieces and long throws. And the tone was set within the opening two minutes when Rovers broke the deadlock. Ely failed to clear Kai Nicholls’ free-kick from wide on the right and when the ball dropped free, centre-back Tom Williams was on hand to turn the ball in from close range.

Guy Habbin’s Ely took maximum points at Haverhill. Picture: Mark Westley

However, it was a lead that would last for just eight minutes. Aaron Hamer’s deep corner from the left was kept alive by Jacob Partridge, who turned the ball against the post before the rebound fell kindly for Alfie Rogers to convert.

As the half wore on Rogers’ long throws became an increasingly threatening weapon for Ely. In the 26th minute Harley Murkin volleyed over from one of his deliveries, while another one four minutes later saw Sam Tagg curl his effort off target.

Not to be outdone, Rovers’ Jordan Baker showcased his throwing ability in the 42nd minute. Tom Thulborn met the ball with a looping header and while Ely goalkeeper Ben Newton got hands on the ball, it still required a goal-line clearance from Partridge.

The early openings in the second half went the way of Ely’s front pairing. In the 53rd minute Murkin’s shot from 20 yards out drifted just over before Friend’s looping effort forced Archer into a back-pedalling save.

They eventually went in front in the 64th minute – and it was a moment that the Haverhill defence will not want to look back on. They passed up numerous opportunities to clear a long Harry Edwards throw before Tagg was eventually upended inside the box. Just as he did against Harleston at the weekend, Friend converted from the spot, despite Archer getting a firm hand on his strike.

More chances followed – first Friend saw his low shot skid wide of the far post in the 69th minute and within 60 seconds Tagg had called Archer into action from Murkin’s cut back.

Rovers turned to their skipper and main marksman – Shaun Avis – off the bench, but the chances on which he thrives were not forthcoming. Instead, it was Ely that saw out what remained to follow up their opening-day triumph at the expense of Harleston Town.

Haverhill Rovers: Archer, Williams, Robinson (Avis 75’), Nicholls, Baker, Noble (Head 81’), Seymour, Banks (Pinyoun 61’) Mutswunguma (Taylor 61’) Thulborn, Harris-Hercules (Markewell 81’)

Ely City: Newton, Rogers, Partridge, Brannan, Hamer, Edwards, Brown, Tagg, Root (Sutcliffe 68’), Friend (Stoker 73’), Murkin (Lawal 73’)