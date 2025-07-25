With Haverhill Rovers set to begin life back in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division next week, manager Ben Cowling has bolstered his squad with the addition of three new signings.

Having cruised to the First Division North title last term, Rovers will start their Step 5 campaign on Tuesday when Ely City visit The New Croft (7.45pm).

And they will have the trio of Prince Mutswunguma, Joe Robinson and Matthew Harris-Hercules as part of the ranks following today’s confirmation of their arrivals.

Ben Cowling has made three additions to his Haverhill Rovers squad. Picture: Richard Marsham

For Mutswunguma, this will be his second stint with the club having previously featured during Marc Abbott’s tenure.

After leaving Rovers the attacker went on to have a spell playing professionally in the League of Ireland, but the past couple of seasons have been tough for the 25-year-old, who has been working his way back from an ACL injury. Last term he had stints with Newmarket Town and Cambridge City on a dual registration basis from Bedford Town.

However, having scored a couple of goals during Haverhill’s 4-0 friendly victory over Foxton on Tuesday night, Mutswunguma has now committed himself to Cowling’s side.

Prince Mutswunguma has rejoined Haverhill Rovers. Picture: Mecha Morton

“Prince is a local lad. He’s had a spell here before so he’s already got that connection with the club,” said Cowling, who believes his team are capable of being in the play-off picture this term.

“He did some training sessions with us last summer before he signed for Bedford. I think the last year has been about Prince getting his confidence back after the ACL injury, and he’s gone on to suffer some muscle injuries since then – that can happen when you haven’t played for so long.

“He’s worked hard, he’s fit again and he’s acknowledged that he needs to get back to playing regularly now.

For us, we’re getting a high quality player with unbelievable skill. Hopefully he’ll score lots of goals for us and he’s definitely a player that can produce moments of magic which not many at the level can.”

Joe Robinson had a loan stint with Haverhill Borough last season. Picture: Mark Westley

Robinson, meanwhile, has joined on a dual registration deal from Newmarket.

Like Mutswunguma, Robinson has battled his way back to fitness from a cruciate ligament injury and last season played for the Jockeys at Step 4, as well as going out on loan to Haverhill Borough.

The addition of the former Ipswich Town academy player is particularly welcome for Cowling given that centre-back Casey Phillips suffered a broken ankle during a recent friendly against Long Melford.

“We needed a defensive reinforcement after Casey’s injury and when I spoke to Shinny (Michael Shinn, Newmarket manager) last week, he suggested Joe,” added Cowling.

“He’s trained with us already and it’s a move that suits all parties. Newmarket have got a big squad, Joe needs to play and we’ve brought in a quality defender.

“Joe is a great player that has high standards, both for himself and the other players. He’ll help to drive the culture at the club and I’ve got no doubt he’ll fit in with the rest of the group.”

As for Harris-Hercules, he has linked up with Rovers after a couple of impressive seasons with United Counties League Premier Division South outfit Yaxley.

The wide attacker made 79 appearances during that time, from which he has scored 39 goals.

“He’s quick, he’s got a great shot on him and he’s a really tricky forward,” said Cowling.

“He’s definitely added something a little different to our forward line and now we’ve got some great options in the final third.

“I think he’s going to cause plenty of problems for defences this season.”

Meanwhile, the club has also confirmed the departures of two of the previous season’s title winners.

Adden Tokley has opted to join Histon, while Archie Cowe has moved back to Haverhill Borough.

“Adden did great for us last year. When he picks the ball up on halfway and drives forward, I don’t think there’s many better full-backs at Steps 5 and 6,” said Cowling.

“He’s a great lad and we wish him all the best for the future.

“And Archie wants to be starting every week, which in our group is going to hard. I would still have rather he stayed because he’d still have played a big part, but he’s decided to move on.

“He’s a lovely lad and like with Adden, we wish him the best of luck going forward.”