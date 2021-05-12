There is cause for celebration at Haverhill Rovers after the club's Under-13 Eastern Junior Alliance team booked their place in the Harrison Trophy final.

Having previously seen off Springfield Youth and Billericay Town earlier in the competition, Rovers' youngsters headed down to Essex last night to take on their Grays Athletic Youth counterparts in the semis.

And it proved to be a fruitful trip as Harry Zachariou's side recorded an emphatic 6-1 victory.

Haverhill Rovers Under-13s are through to the cup final (47104043)

"I am really proud of all the squad. It' been a hard pre‑season keeping fit over lockdown but two training sessions a week is paying off," said Zachariou, who also thanked Wayne Goddard and David Allen for their support throughout the campaign.

"You always at the beginning of a season hope to get a finals day, and we now have."

Meanwhile, Haverhill chairman Alastair Shulver added: "This underlies the importance of investment into an effective youth system where I would like to congratulate our U13 EJA coaches on assembling and producing a highly talented group of lads."

Rovers will now face either Bowers & Pitsea or Aveley Youth in the final, with those sides due to meet on Friday. The date of the final – and venue – is still to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Rovers have also been in impressive form in the Under-13 EJA League Green Division, winning all nine of their fixtures to date.

