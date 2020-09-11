Haverhill Rovers player-manager Marc Abbott has added two players to his squad ahead of tomorrow's Emirates FA Cup tie against Wisbech Town.

Dan Toyer, who was previously part of the Cambridge United academy, has arrived from Biggleswade FC.

And he has been joined by former Saffron Walden Town midfielder Charlie Davies following his recovery from an injury suffered during pre-season.

The duo are both set to feature against the Fenman alongside Joe Rider, who made his Rovers debut during Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Godmanchester Rovers.

The striker has signed for Haverhill on a one-moan loan deal from Cambridge.