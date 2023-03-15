Haverhill Rovers Women are facing an uncertain future following the departure of head coach Joe White.

The Rovers boss returned to the club for a second spell in charge in January, taking over the reins from interim manager Ali Shulver.

But his second stint at the helm has lasted just three games, with White confirming to the Echo that he took a step back from the club last week.

Joe White has left Haverhill Rovers Women after a short return Picture: Mark Westley

White oversaw a trio of home defeats, losing to AFC Dunstable (9-1), Fakenham Town (2-1) and, most recently, Wodson Park (7-2), on February 26.

Their last two scheduled fixtures in the Eastern Region Women’s League Division One North have both been postponed.

A home clash with St Ives Town was called off two weeks ago due to the opposition being unable to field a side, while it remains unclear why last Sunday’s trip to Wootton Blue Cross was postponed.

Several attempts were made by the Echo for an official comment from Rovers, but the club were unable to provide a response.

Rovers are currently scheduled to host Newmarket Town this Sunday (2pm).