Haverhill Rovers manager Marc Benterman has revealed he considered taking his players off the pitch during Saturday’s 3-0 defeat away at Norwich United.

First-half goals from Jake Spooner and Alby Matthews had Norwich in the ascendancy at Plantation Park, before Michael Campbell grabbed a third for the hosts after the break.

And while Benterman felt United were the deserved winners at the weekend, the Rovers boss was left frustrated by the officials when play continued on two separate occasions while one of his players was injured.

Haverhill Rovers boss Marc Benterman Picture: Mecha Morton

Nathan Scarborough and Mike Agboola were both forced off with head injuries and are serious doubts for the upcoming home double-header against Mildenhall Town (Saturday, 3pm) and Brantham Athletic (Tuesday, 7.45pm), as Rovers (19th) look to cut into a 15-point gap to safety in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

“Norwich deserved it,” Benterman said. “We weren’t good enough on the day, but the focus was the welfare of our players. I don’t think we got any protection.

“When you’ve got a player laying on the floor knocked out and the referee is playing on it does raise concerns for me.

“I was disappointed with the officiating. We had two players knocked out, concussed, and it puts them in jeopardy now for the rest of the season with the protocols in place.

“It was that bad at one point me and my assistant manager spoke about just walking off the pitch as a team and conceding the game. That’s how bad it got at the end.

“It’s the first time I’ve thought about speaking to my chairman and asking can we walk off to safeguard us as a club and as a team.

“The officials have got a duty of care to protect people and when a player is knocked out on the floor and they’re still playing on, and we’re screaming it’s a head injury, and he allowed the player to go down the other end and they’ve created goalscoring opportunities, it was really, really bad.

“I understand it’s a tough job in the middle. I’m not taking anything away from Norwich because they totally deserved it.”

With 10 games of the season left, Rovers are 17 points behind Brantham (17th) and 15 points adrift of Fakenham Town (18th), two sides who Benterman’s men will host at the JR Crane Services Hub, The New Croft, next week.

It is a crucial run of games coming up in their bid to avoid relegation from Step 5, having spent the last 16 years playing in the Thurlow Nunn League’s top flight since finishing runners-up in the First Division and earning promotion back in 2007.

“It’s huge and the injuries have come at the wrong time for us,” Benterman said.

“We’ve got some important games coming up. It’s a big seven days coming up for the club.

“We’ve got three games at home and our home form hasn’t been the best. We need to rectify that quite quickly.

“We need to get as many points on the board from these next three games and I fancy ourselves in all three games.

“We’re playing really well. We’re at home and in front of our home support we’ll give it all we can and hopefully get nine points in return.”