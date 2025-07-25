Tradition tends to dictate that promoted clubs go up with one major target for the following campaign – survival.

But for Haverhill Rovers, they have much loftier ambitions as they prepare to return to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division after a two-season absence.

Ben Cowling’s men romped to the First Division North title last term, losing just three of their 38 games en route to racking up 99 points.

Ben Cowling believes his promoted Haverhill Rovers side are capable of finishing in the play-offs Pictures: Mark Westley

And with a squad packed full of Step 5 experience, Cowling is eyeing up more than simply consolidation.

Rovers last finished inside the Premier Division’s top five back during the 1990/91 season, and that is where the boss has his sights set.

“We’ve got a very good group and a very experienced group that know there way around the division,” said Cowling, who is in his second spell as Rovers manager.

“We’ve got high hopes because I believe the group is good enough to be in and around the play-offs.

“Of course you have to get a bit of luck, stay clear of injuries and things like that, but that’s the ambition.

“The players that have come in this summer and the ones that we’ve retained, they’re not with us to be in a relegation battle or to consolidate.

“There’s probably seven, eight or nine teams that will believe they’ve got a good shout of being in the top five and I’d like to think we’re one of those.

“It’s been nearly 35 years since Rovers was in the top five at this level so that’s the target. We want to be at the exciting end of the table.”

Rovers have the chance to lay down an early marker during Tuesday night’s curtain raiser against Ely City at The New Croft (7.45pm).

In many ways the Robins are a good example for Rovers, with Guy Habbin’s side having reached last season’s play-offs – as well as a county cup final.

Cowling, who has added Tom Thulborn, Tom Williams and Alfie Pinyoun to his squad this summer, said: “It’s going to be a really good test for us.

“They obviously had a great season and they’ll be looking to do the same again.

“But we’re confident in our ability, especially at home. We didn’t lose at home in the league last season and we want to keep that run going.

“It would be great to get the season going straight away against a good side. I’m sure it will be a decent crowd and it will be a good match between two decent teams.”