Following a fifth straight league loss, Marc Abbott insists it is far too early to say Haverhill Rovers are in a relegation battle as he remains confident their form will soon turn.

Substitute Joe Maybanks’ 75th minute close-range finish at the Tristel Stadium on Tuesday, for a 1-0 win , ensured Rovers were left with just four points from their opening nine matches.

Despite playing more games than the teams around them, they sit just three points and three places off the foot of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table.

NEWMARKET: Football - Newmarket Town v Haverhill Rovers Newmarket goal Joe Maybanks. Picture by Mark Westley. (42789617)

But ahead of Saturday’s trip to eighth-placed Ely City (3pm), who are unbeaten in their last four (two wins), player-boss Abbott (pictured) is far from panicking about the situation.

“I will be very honest, I have not even looked at the table yet,” he said.

“Yes, we have lost five games but also we know in the back of our head we beat a good Norwich (United) side in the FA Cup (2-1) and we beat a good Wisbech side (FA Cup, 4-3). We played in the FA Vase at West Essex and we beat them (4-3).

Haverhill Rovers player-manager Marc Abbott is far from panicking about their run of defeatsPicture: Mecha Morton

“We know we are capable so we are calm and relaxed and it is football; you have got to accept you will lose and look to recover quickly and then look to improve, and that is what we will do.”

Having brought in six new players earlier this month, after the injuries following a heavy run of fixtures began to pile up, he believes he has the talent and numbers to motor up the table.

Recent recruit Tommy Rigby in action at Newmarket Town on TuesdayPicture: Mark Westley

And there will also be no excuses made about the new recruits needing time to bed in.

“Not really because they are good players,” he said. “They have all played at a higher level and were all either at professional clubs or been at professional clubs. They have got good pedigree.

“Look, we are not sulking or making excuses.

“I think it was quite an even game tonight (at Newmarket). They took their chance and they probably had the better chances in terms of hitting the post and having a couple clear-cut chances whereas we would have probably been happy to steal a 1-0, which was our game plan.”

With Swaffham Town hitting them with a winner deep into stoppage time at The New Croft on Saturday, for a 2-1 scoreline, Abbott is sure results will soon turn in their favour.

He said: “We are disappointed, however, you can quite clearly see that there is a strong group here and there is also lots of football to be played.

“We have got good players injured. Ben Bradley is a real influence on our team and you could quite clearly see we missed his creativity and spark tonight.

“But it is also an opportunity for players like Tom Rigby, who is on loan from Cambridge City, Callum Anderson, who is a young player looking to aspire to play higher and everyone else.”

Midfielder Bradley, who is Rovers’ current top scorer with five goals from 10 matches and was carrying the captain’s armband in Alfie Carroll’s absence, is set to miss both the Ely City match and Tuesday’s home game with Mildenhall Town (7.45pm) with an ankle problem.

Looking ahead to the weekend’s trip across the Cambridgeshire border, Abbott said: “Look, ultimately I think if we went toe to toe with Ely City we’d be quietly confident we could compete, to be honest.

“We are not looking at other people’s results. Yes, we have not won, however, the league table can change very quickly.

“You look at Stanway and they put a good run together and that is what this squad are capable of, we have lots of depth now.”