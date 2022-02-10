‘It’s time to stand up and be counted’ – that is the message from Haverhill Rovers manager Liam Aves as his side head into the final 10 league games of their season.

Saturday’s 3-1 loss at Fakenham Town has left Rovers just one place and a single point above the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division’s relegation zone.

And what could prove to be decisive over the coming weeks is the team directly below them – Long Melford – have two games in hand in which to ignite their own bid for safety.

Haverhill Rovers have 10 league matches remaining this term. Picture: Mecha Morton

Next up for Haverhill is Saturday’s home clash against seventh-placed Norwich United (3pm), and Aves is looking for the players to take responsibility.

“Especially after Fakenham and the below-par performance we put in there, we need a reaction,” he said.

“The boys are working really hard, but we need to be a bit more clinical and show a bit more quality across the pitch. It’s down to the boys. We need them to step up and start grabbing the bull by the horns.

Manager Liam Aves has laid down a challenge to his Haverhill Rovers players. Picture: Mecha Morton

“We’re coming into the last 10 games now and that is something we’ve spoken about in the dressing room. Apart from Fakenham the performances have been pretty good recently, but now is the time for everyone to kick on.

“We need players to be producing 8/10 performances or even 9/10 or 10/10.

“It’s down to us as a group because that’s the only way we’re going to turn the fine margins in our favour.”

The clash with Norwich will be Haverhill’s last league game until February 26 when they head to table-topping Gorleston.

They do, however, have a Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup second round tie at home against Woodbridge Town on Tuesday (7.45pm).

With a relegation fight on their hands a cup tie could easily be regarded as an unwelcome distraction, but Aves believes it could have a big impact on the remainder of the campaign.

“We’re in a position where we need to build positivity and confidence,” he added.

“The only way to do that is by winning games and with having no game the weekend after we will not be messing about (against Woodbridge). A win in that game could really spark us. The league is obviously the priority but the two competitions could help each other.”

Aves has also boosted his midfield options for the run-in with the addition of former AFC Sudbury youngster Jack Renwick from higher-league Witham Town.

He said of the new addition: “Jack is someone that will work hard and keep possession of the ball. He’ll be dogged for us and that’s what we need for the rest of the season.”