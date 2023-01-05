Haverhill Rovers have bolstered their defensive options with the signing of experienced centre-back Luke Wilson – with manager Marc Benterman hoping to also bring in a new striker before Saturday’s home clash with Lakenheath (3pm).

Rovers are now 11 points adrift of safety at the bottom of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table, with Monday’s 3-1 home reverse to Ely City extending their run of league defeats to five games.

Rovers boss Benterman believes the arrival of defender Wilson, a Premier Division title winner with Coggeshall Town in 2017/18, and a player who has spent most of his playing days higher up the pyramid, will help cut out individual mistakes which have proved costly in recent defeats to Ely and Newmarket Town (2-1 on Boxing Day).

Luke Wilson, pictured in action for AFC Sudbury last year, has joined Haverhill Rovers Picture: Mecha Morton

“Me and Luke go back a long way,” Benterman said. “He’s won this league with Coggeshall and he’s played at Step 2 and at Step 3.

“He’s a real leader and we feel we need that. We’ve got a number of seven days in as well, so hopefully we can start talking to other players.

“We’ve got Luke over the line and his experience is what we need.

“We’re looking to bring in a striker with real pedigree and I think that will help us.

“Fingers crossed we can get the striker we need to get in as well and that will convert the chances we’re creating.

“It’s not like we’re not creating chances. We’re just not putting them in the back of the net.

“Bringing in more experienced people, which we have done this week, will hopefully help us steady the ship a little bit.

“The youngsters have done superbly well, but it’s a difficult environment to be in.

“The group are in very high spirits because we know we’re involved in these games. It’s individual mistakes which is costing us.

“If we cut those out we can easily go on a winning run. We’ve got to get that first win over the line and then we can really push on.”

Rovers welcomed Ely to the JR Crane Services Hub, The New Croft, on Monday for their first game of 2023, with Benterman handing debuts to four new signings.

Joe Babbage, Joshua McFaull and Samson Bello all started and Harry Lloyd appeared off the bench for the hosts who trailed 2-0, before Nathan Scarborough pulled one back on the stroke of half-time, but Ely struck a third late on to clinch all the points.

"It was a game we should have won," Benterman said. "We had enough chances to win the game two or three times over.

"We were our own worst enemies with the two mistakes we made in the first half, which were comical really. It was basic defensive errors that we can't afford to do.

"It seems at the moment every mistake we get punished for it. We've had two cleared off the line and had a goal disallowed which was a perfectly good goal and it would have made it 2-2.

"In the second half we've camped them in their own half and we just couldn't put the ball in the back of the net.

"We created countless chances and then we get sucker punched down the other end when we were in total control.

"It's a hard one to accept but there's no hiding place for it. We need to dust ourselves down and go again.

"It was lovely to be at home. We've been in charge for six games and only two have been at home, so it's been a long time since we've been at home.

"It was fantastic to see the support there. Hopefully they can see us slowly improving, but we've got to make dramatic improvements very, very quickly.

"We've got 11 games to go at home and we need the fans behind us because it's 11 cup finals at home."

Meanwhile, Haverhill Rovers Women return to action in Eastern Region Women’s League Division One North with a trip to St Ives Town Ladies on Sunday (2pm).