Former Hashtag United defender Jack Martin joins Haverhill Rovers on dual registration terms from Basildon United
Following Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Walsham-le-Willows, Haverhill Rovers have completed the signing of Jack Martin.
The defender has arrived at The New Croft on duel registration terms from higher-league Basildon United, whom he joined earlier this summer.
Prior to that, the ex-Colchester United academy player had been on the books of well known non-league outfit Hashtag United, as well as Saffron Walden Town.
Rovers wrote on Twitter: "We are pleased to announce the “duel signing” of @jackmartinn95 from @BasUtdFC. Thank you for the prompt turnaround."
Martin is set to be available for tomorrow's home Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division encounter against Newmarket Town (7.45pm).
