Following Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Walsham-le-Willows, Haverhill Rovers have completed the signing of Jack Martin.

The defender has arrived at The New Croft on duel registration terms from higher-league Basildon United, whom he joined earlier this summer.

Prior to that, the ex-Colchester United academy player had been on the books of well known non-league outfit Hashtag United, as well as Saffron Walden Town.

Haverhill boss Marc Abbott has added a defender to his squad. Picture. Mark Bullimore

Rovers wrote on Twitter: "We are pleased to announce the “duel signing” of @jackmartinn95 from @BasUtdFC. Thank you for the prompt turnaround."

Martin is set to be available for tomorrow's home Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division encounter against Newmarket Town (7.45pm).

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news