Haverhill Rovers player-manager Marc Abbott is confident seven summer signings can transform his side’s fortunes following a worrying start to their Covid-19 curtailed 2020/21 campaign.

The New Croft outfit had registered just two wins and one draw in their 11 Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division matches last term to leave them third from bottom in the table.

But a summer overhaul of the squad has been revealed ahead of Saturday’s tough-looking opener at Norwich United (3pm), who had been unbeaten in second before the Covid-19 abandonment.

Haverhill Rovers’ new faces: (from left) Jake Williams, Ridwan Hussein, Efraim Romanos, Brady Stone (assistant manager), Charlie Walker, Josh Lee and Kaylum Timberlake Picture: Haverhill Rovers FC

Six new faces have come in along with Adrian O’Hara returning on dual registration from St Neots Town and Brady Stone as Abbott’s no2.

Ridwan Hussein is a creative midfielder player who has previously played in higher-league Step 3-4 sides while direct attacking player Josh Lee signs following a spell at divisional rivals Brantham Athletic.

Efraim Romanos is a young, athletic midfield player Abbott is tipping to be a ‘fans’ favourite’ while he also sees big potential in aerial threat striker Jake Williams.

Kaylum Timberlake is said to be good on the ball and another with big potential while Charlie Walker is a young, strong defender who has been playing with Bury Town Under-18s.

Meanwhile, former Colchester United Academy midfielder Callum Anderson has departed along with striker Rory Jebb and midfielder Rhys Shulver.

“I’m really pleased with the quality of the signings we have made during a tough pre-season schedule where we have played all Step 3-4 clubs,” said Abbott.

“They will add a different style of play to the squad and also lots of energy.

“I am excited to see what these players can achieve this season and we hope there is some longevity with the players in order for them to progress as players.”

Rovers ended their pre-season campaign with an encouraging 2-2 draw at a St Ives Town side on Saturday who play two levels higher than themselves in the pyramid.

Rovers’ first home game does not come until the visit of Newmarket Town on August 18 (7.45pm).

l Haverhill Borough begin life in the First Division South – having been switched from the North in the FA’s summer non-league restructure – at home to fellow division new boys Park View, from Tottenham, north London, on Saturday (3pm).

Borough go into the campaign yet to announce a successor to manager Guy Habbin, who resigned due to the impact of the lateral league switch.

