Haverhill Rovers are taking a ‘financial gamble’ by staging matches under Tier 2 restrictions – and now they need the town’s support to vindicate the decision.

With clubs unable to open up their main revenue streams – wet-led clubhouse bars –during the current limitations, the Thurlow Nunn League offered its members the choice of playing or postponing their fixtures for the remainder of the calendar year.

A number of clubs have since taken up the option of shelving their scheduled games until 2021, but Rovers are willing to give it a go.

Haverhill Rovers will return to action on Saturday.

They will play host to Whitton United on Saturday in what will be their first outing since the 2-0 defeat to Wellingborough Town on October 31.

And if it is to remain a viable option going forward, they are going to need as many people through the gate as possible.

Chairman Ali Shulver said: “A lot of clubs (nine out of 20 in their division) have not gone for it because of financial reasons and I can see that.

Haverhill Rovers chairman Ali Shulver.

“We looked at everything, what it will cost us to host matches, and have decided to try it.

“We have two home games before Christmas and we will evaluate things after Saturday. If it’s not viable we will have to reassess and we have told the league that.

“The hope is that people in the town are itching to get out to watch some football. We need as many people as possible to come to the Croft and support the boys.

“We’ve got a lot of local lads in the team, it’s a chance to get out in the fresh air and we take all of the health and safety very seriously.

Player-manager Marc Abbott.

“Obviously we are not going to make much money with no bar (a tea hut will be open), but if enough people show they want us to provide some local football, we are keen to do it.

“It’s expensive to put on a Thurlow Nunn football match and this is a financial gamble, but we’ve decided to go for it.”

Shulver also revealed the decision to play was a ‘collective’ one, with player-manager Marc Abbott and his squad given the chance to air their views.

He continued: “It was not just the committee, it was a collective decision.

“The players are the ones that have got to put themselves out there and by all accounts they are chomping at the bit to play.

“They are keen to put some much needed points on the board and get our season going.”

At the time the Echo went to print, second-from-bottom Rovers were waiting to hear from the league if the weekend’s kick-off time could be brought forward from 3pm to 2pm to save on the use of floodlights, and therefore ease some of the financial burden.

On Tuesday, Abbott’s men are due to travel to Brantham Athletic (7.45pm).