There was a collective sigh of relief at The New Croft on Monday as Haverhill Rovers secured their Step 5 status.

Rovers have spent the majority of the campaign flirting dangerously with the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division’s bottom two places.

However, Monday’s 2-1 home win (Joe Morris, Josh Lee) at the expense of fellow strugglers Long Melford saw Liam Aves’ side put five points between themselves and the drop zone with just one more round of matches to be played.

Joe Morris celebrates his goal against Long Melford with his Haverhill Rovers team-mates. Picture: Mecha Morton

It is a case of job done for Aves, who replaced Marc Abbott in the hotseat in late October.

He said: “I feel like I can finally rest and breathe a little easier.

“There has been a lot of ups and downs, players coming in and players going out and it hasn’t been plain sailing – all the cliches.

Haverhill Rovers celebrate their second and crucial goal against Long Melford. Picture: Mecha Morton

“I knew it was going to be like that when I took the job but as long as we showed we were making progress I always fancied us to stay up.

“Everyone has stayed positive and the club deserve credit because they’ve always backed me.

“It was great to get it done and the boys were buzzing afterwards.

“Some people might question why we were celebrating like it was a cup final or we’d been promoted, but for this group of lads it was like a cup final.

Liam Aves celebrates survival with Freddie King. Picture: Mecha Morton

“Our aim when I came in was to stay up and at the time it looked an uphill battle so we deserve to celebrate.

“It’s been a real team effort and fair play to the lads. They’ve taken on board instructions and they’ve been really dedicated to the cause.”

While Aves is yet to sit down with the club and discuss plans for next season, he is eager to avoid such a nerve jangling end in 2022/23 and beyond.

He added: “We’ll sit down in the next few weeks and see what the club’s aims are and what mine are as well.

The manager was all smiles at the final whistle. Picture: Mecha Morton

“The full focus has been on survival and making sure that we didn’t go down.

“We can relax now and enjoy that feeling of having no pressure, but then we’ll need to look at putting things right.

“We’ve established our Step 5 status and now is the time to start kicking on.”

Before the curtain comes down on the current campaign Rovers have one more outing at neighbouring Newmarket Town on Saturday (3pm).

There may be little riding on the outcome, but Aves is nevertheless hoping to bow out on a high.

“We can enjoy the game and play without any real pressure,” said the boss, who saw his side beaten 3-0 on the road at Woodbridge Town on Saturday.

“Some might look at it as a dead rubber but I want to win every match I’m involved in.

“We’re playing a side higher up the league so it’s a chance to see where we’re at and the progress we need to make.

“So far it’s been about keeping it tight, battening down the hatches and trying to nick a goal, but we can play with a bit more risk on Saturday and hopefully finish with a win.”