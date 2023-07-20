Haverhill Rovers’ captain Ryan Weaver had been announced as staying at The New Croft for 2023/24 – but SuffolkNews can reveal he will now be doing so against them after signing for divisional rivals Haverhill Borough.

It follows a seven-day approach from the blue side of Haverhill for the player who has had two previous spells with them, including leaving Rovers for them six years ago in July 2017.

According to new Borough boss Rhys Shulver, his latest switch between the two came as a result of hearing he was far from content in a Rovers squad undergoing a big transition following relegation from the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

Ryan Weaver in action for Haverhill Rovers last season, where he scored 14 goals in 39 appearances Picture: Mecha Morton

“Obviously during pre-season Ryan has been training in and around us with Rovers,” said Shulver, a former team-mate of Weaver, the latter who scored 14 goals in 39 appearances during their relegation campaign.

“I think the ultimate thing from speaking to Ryan is he really likes the environment we have at Borough.

“He likes the fact there is a balance of local youth players and local lads in the group and he feels it is somewhere he can feel a little bit more settled at present.

Huge signing @HB_FC as we continue to create excellent professional environments for local players✍️ @HB_FC are therefore delighted to announce the signing of former @HaverhillRovers club captain @RyanWeaver10 to the club.#localclub #opportunities #environment pic.twitter.com/K7nTWhjdFe — Haverhill Borough FC (@HB_FC) July 20, 2023

“I know from speaking to him that on a personal note he’s probably lost that bit of love towards football at the minute so we’re going to try and help as much as possible with that.

“I may be speaking out of turn, but I think it is probably a more stable environment with more familiar faces for him, and I think he just wants to get that love for the game back.”

It comes as Rovers are now operating under a triple family management team fronted by Ryan Gibbs, who along with his 19-year-old younger brother Jordan will be player-managers, while father Rob will be the face in the dugout.

A significant reduction in the playing budget following their relegation has left the trio rebuilding the squad with a flood of trialists currently being looked at.

Weaver and fellow local experienced player Ryan Swallow were the only two players from last season’s squad that had been announced by Rovers as staying. No new signings have yet been announced.

Ryan Gibbs had told SuffolkNews ahead of Tuesday's 5-1 home loss to now higher-level Thetford Town, and following Saturday’s 4-0 defeat to fellow Premier Division opponents Hadleigh United: “We’re going to have a lot of trailists over the next couple of games and we will know more after that.”

Shulver revealed there had been no animosity shown from their New Croft neighbours over the delicate situation with their captain, saying: “I have to say Rovers were fantastic in terms of dealing with it properly.

“They honoured the commitment Weaver had showed previously, he has been at Rovers and the local football scene for a number of years now and they were excellent in the approach for Ryan.”

He was not able to confirm if Weaver will take the captain’s armband up at the club once again but said he will act like a leader whatever the situation.

“Those leadership experiences Ryan has gained are going to be a really valuable asset for the club, be it as a captain or not,” he said.

“He brings a mature head with his experience but at the same time he’s a player that is hopefully going to add some goals to our group and a lot of these younger local boys will look up to Ryan as a bit of a role model. So for us it is a massive signing.”

It comes after Borough have announced the eye-catching addition of another relegated Rovers player already this summer in former Crawley Town Under-18s midfielder Ollie Emsden.

“We’ve been really fortunate to get a player of Ollie’s calibre in,” said Shulver of the central or left-sided player who includes the likes of Histon, Heybridge Swifts and Maldon & Tiptree among his previous clubs.

“He’s played the level a while and got a real good base of experience.

“When we looked at what we wanted to add to this group in terms of having some young players but also having some to support the other players, Ollie’s a perfect fit.

“He’s got a real good temperament in terms of what he does outside as well, he’s a personal trainer so he’s profile in terms of supporting people is really good away from football as well.

“He’s a real good addition for us and we’re looking forward to working with Ollie.”

The only other confirmed signing at Borough this summer is Jack Lambert, with the fellow midfielder making 15 appearances under former boss Darryl Tate before returning to the Hadleigh, the club that developed him before introducing him into senior football.

“We’re fortunate to get Jack Lambert back,” said Shulver.

“He’s joined us from Hadleigh and I believe he’s 24 or 25, so brings a real good level of experience and knowledge into the group.

“He’s a really likeable character but the thing I would say about Jack is he shows a really good level of leadership.

“So him and Ollie, in terms of bring them in, has been a real boost for the group.”

He said he has retained ‘the bulk’ of last season’s squad including well-travelled full-back Jemel Fox, who has now taken on a player-coach role.

But despite being just 26 himself, Shulver revealed he is only registering himself for an ‘emergency’ measure, and believes the new dynamic has been working well among the coaching team in their warm-up matches.

“We’ve found in pre-season it’s been really beneficial to have the likes of Stuart (Cowe, assistant manager) and myself on the sideline but also get Jemel’s perspective, wit his experience and knowledge, on the pitch,” he said.

Borough, who lost 1-0 at home to Stansted last night, are back in action at The New Croft again on Saturday, with Premier Division Ely City the visitors (3pm).

Shulver said he is currently still utilising trailists ahead of making a call on his goalkeeper.

Borough's First Division North campaign kicks off at home to Swaffham Town a week on Saturday (3pm) ahead of a Tuesday trip to Cornard United (7.45pm).

Both Haverhill derbies are set to be played on Friday evenings, the first on September 29 (7.45pm) and Borough’s ‘home’ return on February 23 (7.45pm).

Meanwhile, Borough will run an under-18s side in the Thurlow Nunn League this season, under the management of Matt Lee, with Shulver already working both squads together in training in a bid to identify who is ready for the next step.