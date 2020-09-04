Haverhill Rovers will be the underdogs during Sunday’s Women’s FA Cup extra preliminary round tie at Northampton Town, but head coach Joe White believes it will suit his players just fine.

Hosting Northampton currently ply their trade a level higher than Rovers, who have chalked up back-to-back promotions in the last two campaigns.

Those achievements have come against the odds – a fact that will hold them in good stead at the weekend.

Haverhill Rovers Ladies will be looking to cause an upset in the Women's FA Cup this weekend. Picture: Mecha Morton

“They play at a higher level so the pressure will be on them,” said White. “We’ll be the underdogs, just as we were for most of last season.

“Nobody expected us to achieve back-to-back promotions, so we have been in this position before.

“We played King’s Lynn last season in the FA Cup. They were in a higher league at the time and although we lost we gave a really good account of ourselves – hopefully we can do the same on Sunday.”

The following Sunday will see Rovers make their bow in the Eastern Region Women’s Football League Division One North when neighbouring Newmarket Town visit The New Croft.

White is well aware a third consecutive promotion may be a tall order, but he is nevertheless looking for his team to be competitive at a higher level.

“The major aim has to be consolidation. No team can keep getting promoted season after season – things have to level out,” he added.

“At the same time, we never want to lose our ambition. If we can hit the ground running then our targets and hopes will quickly change.

“We know we are capable of beating anyone in the league on our day, it is just about finding that consistency to do it week in and week out.

“If we can get some momentum early on then the top half is a real possibility.

“It’s only a small league so we have to be on it each week.”

