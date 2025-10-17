Haverhill Rovers manager Ben Cowling believes that tomorrow’s FA Vase tie against Halstead Town is worthy of being played at a much more advanced stage of the competition.

The Humbugs will make the relatively short journey to The New Croft for a clash that will see the victor secure themselves a place in Monday’s second round draw.

And despite Wednesday’s 3-1 loss at Ilford, Halstead have enjoyed a positive start to the season, with seven wins from 12 outings seeing them sit second in the Essex Senior League Premier Division on goal difference.

Haverhill Rovers manager Ben Cowling. Picture: Mark Westley

“They’re only 15 miles down the road so we’ve watched them and we know they’re a good side,” said Cowling.

“They’ve got some good individual players and it’s a team that has the stability of having the same manager for the last six or seven years.

“This is probably their best season for a number of years and we know we’ll have to be at our best to get a good result.

“It’s a tie that feels suited to being deeper in the competition, but we’ve had tough cup games already and done ourselves justice, so that’s the challenge again.

“I don’t think Eastern Counties sides have done themselves justice in the competition in the last few years, but it’s one we’d love to do well in this season.”

Rovers, who have not reached the second round of the competition since 1993/94, go into the tie having followed up last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at Great Yarmouth Town in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division with a 4-1 win over Woodbridge Town in the Suffolk Senior Cup on Tuesday evening.

Jarid Robson (2), Reece Clarke and an own goal completed the turnaround after Rovers had fallen behind.