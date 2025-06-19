Just as he did 12 months ago, Haverhill Rovers manager Ben Cowling has been busy recruiting from a higher level.

Prior to last season’s Thurlow Nunn League First Division North title-winning success, Cowling added a number of new players to his squad that had previously been plying their trade at Step 5.

And ahead of life back in the Premier Division, Cowling’s first two signings of this summer were both turning out for Step 4 clubs last term.

Tom Williams has joined from Newmarket Town. Picture: Mark Westley

Centre-back Tom Williams, who played under Cowling for a spell at Lakenheath, has arrived at The New Croft having recently left Isthmian League North Division outfit Newmarket Town.

And he has been joined by attack-minded midfielder Alfie Pinyoun, who made 27 appearances for a Bury Town side that won promotion to Step 3 via the North Division play-offs.

On the addition of Williams, Cowling said: “We’ve already got a pretty experienced side but Tom will add plenty to us. He’s so good in both boxes and he’s a great person to have in a changing room.

Haverhill Rovers were promoted as champions last season. Picture: Mark Westley

“In Tom we’re bringing in a leader on the pitch and someone that is really good to have around the club.

“He’s also won a promotion out of the division that we’re going in to so he ticks a lot of boxes.”

Pinyoun, meanwhile, joined Bury last September following a stint within Norwich City’s academy.

And Cowling is expecting the youngster to add some creativity to his side.

Alfie Pinyoun has arrived from Bury Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

He added: “Bury had a very successful season and the fact that Alfie played more than 20 times, that tells you what they thought of him.

“He’s turned down offers to stay at Step 4 to come to us, so we’re really pleased he’s on board.

“He’s very creative, he’s good on the ball and he gives us that little bit of youth that we perhaps needed.

“It will be mutually beneficial because we’re getting a very talented player and we can help him to develop at the same time.

“We’ve got a very good dressing room and I think it’s a great environment for young lads like Alfie to be part of.”

Cowling also revealed that more incomings could be in the offing as pre-season training sessions continue, while all but one of last season’s squad have committed to returning.

The player that will depart is forward Brandon McKay, who can no longer commit due to work.

The forward scored eight goals in 21 appearances for Rovers last term after joining from fellow New Croft tenants Haverhill Borough.

“He did really well for us and his debut at Harwich is one of the best debuts I’ve ever seen at Step 5 or 6,” added Cowling.

“He picked up a couple of niggles that held him back a little bit, but he’s a good lad, he wanted to learn and he helped us over the line with some important goals.

“It’s a shame he’s not able to commit going forward and we wish him all the best.”