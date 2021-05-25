While accepting they were beaten by the better side in their county cup semi-final, Haverhill Rovers Ladies manager Joe White was happy with what his players put into it.

Two late first half goals were added to by a stoppage time penalty as Needham Market Women triumphed 3-0 on Sunday to book their place in the HomeStore Self Storage Suffolk Women’s Cup Final.

“I think we gave it everything we could,” said White of the tie at Mildenhall Town’s Recreation Way.

Haverhill Rovers Ladies' Abi Head tackles Needham Market Women's Louis Balfour during their Suffolk Women's Cup semi-final at Mildenhall Town Picture: Ben Pooley

“Not having the depth on the bench to be able to change things in a capacity further forward probably hurt us a little bit.

“Congratulations to Needham though and best of luck in the final.

“On the day they probably deserved it on the overall balance of the game.”

Haverhill Rovers Ladies' Stacey Roper slides in on Needham Market Women's Mia Etheridge Picture: Ben Pooley

Asked if they had felt hard done by to go into half-time 2-0 down, having looked the side in the ascendency before a mad few minutes, he replied: “It is down to us to change the game.

“I think if we scored the first two, which were good chances we had, I think it could have changed the game but unfortunately it is just the way it has gone.

“We will pick ourselves back up, dust ourselves down and go again.”

The defeat spelled the end of Rovers’ Covid-disrupted 2020/21 campaign which was their first since being awarded promotion to the Eastern Region Division One North – the same division as their cup conquerors.

Haverhill Rovers Ladies manager Joe White Picture: Mark Westley

Rovers lost three of their four league matches before it was abandoned. But White is confident they will be more competitive next term.

He said: “We always knew it was going to be a consolidation season and it is now looking ahead to next season and trying to build a squad and try and push us on.”

