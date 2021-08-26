After suffering a painful opening weekend, Haverhill Rovers Ladies head coach Joe White is hoping they can ‘right the wrongs’ at Bury Town Women on Sunday (2pm).

Rovers go to the newly-promoted side looking to bounce back from a 6-0 home hammering to Cambridge City Ladies & Girls Development as they opened up their 2021/22 Eastern Region Division One North campaign on Sunday.

“We did not help ourselves and that is not the levels of performance we expect and have demonstrated we can play at previously,” said White.

Haverhill Rovers Ladies suffered a big defeat on the opening day of the season

“It is something we all need to take on the chin collectively.

“We now have a chance to make things right against Bury in what will be another good test for us.”

It will be their hosts’ first game at the higher level, with their first two scheduled matches having been postponed.

“We played them last pre-season and won that 5-0 but this is about us this weekend more than anyone we are playing,” said White.

“It is a chance, after last week, to right the wrongs.”

But hopes of having goalscorer Kayleigh Nolan (ACL) back playing this year, after she hit the back of the net 20 times in 15 matches in 2018/19, have been dashed by the news of another serious knee injury.

“We have four out with ACL knee injuries now,” said White.

But the side are set to have right-back Melissa Townsend back available for the weekend, following completion of a Covid-19 isolation period.

Asked for their target this season, having been yet to complete a full season since promotion from the Cambridgeshire Women’s & Girls League ahead of last season, the head coach said: “We won one, drew one and lost one last season before we were halted so it is about finding our feet at the level really.”

