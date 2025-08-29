While tomorrow’s FA Cup tie is a ‘free hit’ for Haverhill Rovers, boss Ben Cowling believes that his side is capable of ‘causing problems’ for their higher-level opponents.

Step 4 Waltham Abbey will head to The New Croft for the first qualifying round tie having finished in the play-offs in each of the previous two seasons.

Abbey are the firm favourites to progress through to Monday lunchtime’s draw, but Cowling has backed his players to at least make life uncomfortable for the away team.

Ben Cowling’s Haverhill Rovers will host higher-league Waltham Abbey this weekend Picture: Richard Marsham

“We’ve got a chance of course, but there’s no getting away from the fact that they’re a very good team,” said Cowling.

“We’ve seen them play, we’ve watched some video footage and they’ve got real quality – you don’t reach the play-offs two years in a row at Step 4 if you’re not a good side.

“It’s going to be a good test for us to see if the players can raise their levels to match them.

“It’s a free hit. They’re a play-off team and they should come and do the job, but we’ve got very good players that are capable of causing problems.

“It will be tough, but we’re at home and we’d love to get through so we’ll give it everything.”

Rovers head into this weekend’s clash having started their FA Vase campaign last weekend with a 5-2 home win over Langford.

Shaun Avis (2), Jarid Robson, Tom Williams and Tom Thulborn were all on target for Cowling’s men, who will now host Arlesey Town in the second round qualifying on September 20.

“I was happy to get through and score some goals,” added Cowling.

“Although we were disappointed to have conceded two goals – and especially the first one – overall it was a comfortable afternoon.

“We’ve been the Step 6 side playing against a Step 5 side in the Vase and in that scenario you’ve got nothing to lose. It’s not always easy to play against so we’re pleased to have got through.”

The clash with Langford saw Cowling rotate his starting line-up, handing an opportunity to some members of the squad that had not been given many minutes so far this term.

And the Rovers boss is pleased with the level of competition that is currently driving the group.

“We’ve got a squad of players that are all more than capable of starting games and contributing,” he said.

“We wanted to create environment where the players in the shirts know that they have to work hard to keep them. We want the players to thrive on that pressure and perform to their maximum levels.

“The quality in the group has definitely gone up with the signings we made in the summer, but it’s still a learning process.

“The players are still getting used to each other, where people run and where they want passes to be played – that sort of thing.

“But it’s driven up competition levels. Nobody is happy to be on the bench and be a finisher rather than a starter, but I think the players can see what we’re trying to achieve and how we’re trying to go about it.

“We’ve got a good group that are trying to promote it within the dressing room.”

Midfielder Jake Noble (unavailable) will miss this weekend’s tie against Waltham Abbey, but playmaker Reece Clarke is set to return from suspension.

Rovers will then get back to Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division action on Tuesday night with the visit of Cowling’s former club Lakenheath (7.45pm).