Liam Aves is keen to see his Haverhill Rovers side improve upon the home form that his hindered them all season.

Rovers have won just once in front of The New Croft faithful and have collected five points from a possible 27 – no side in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division has a poorer record.

However, that one victory came last time out against basement dwellers Swaffham Town, which was Aves’ fourth home fixture at the helm having replaced previous boss Marc Abbott in late October.

Liam Aves is keen to improve Haverhill Rovers' home form. Picture: Mark Westley

And with Norwich United to visit on Saturday – followed by March Town United seven days later (both 3pm) – Aves is eager for that points tally to swell.

“It was something that we spoke about as a group before the Swaffham game,” he said.

“There’s a few boys in the squad like Ryan Weaver who are local lads and obviously they are really keen to be winning in front of a home crowd.

“There’s a real desire in the group to start giving the fans something to cheer about.

“The supporters definitely helped to spur us on to score more goals in the 5-0 win over Swaffham – they can play a big role. These next two games give us the chance to show the fans what we can do.”

With Ben Bradley having recently departed for higher-league Cambridge City and Ryan Weaver likely to be sidelined for the time being with a knee injury, it would seem that youngster Freddie King will continue to captain the side for the upcoming home games.

The former AFC Sudbury player arrived at Rovers on dual registration terms from Coggeshall Town at the same time as Aves, and the boss believes that he has all the credentials to be an effective skipper.

“I’ve got a good rapport with Freddie and a good trust in him,” added the boss, who saw his team’s trip to table-topping Gorleston last weekend postponed because of a waterlogged playing surface at Emerald Park.

“I know his character and he knows the standards required.

“Freddie is a winner, he expects the best of himself and the other players around him.

“When I came in it wasn’t a case of just picking a captain straight away, I wanted to assess things.

“Now things have settled down a bit Freddie is knitting things together well and is helping to create a real positive environment.”

Aves also confirmed that striker Callum Stone, who has scored six goals in as many appearances for the club’s Under-18s this term, will form part of the first-team squad going forward. Alfie Carroll, meanwhile, was due to return to training this week after a period out with a head injury.