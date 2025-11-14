Manager Ben Cowling believes that his Haverhill Rovers side have a crucial run of fixtures ahead of the festive period.

Having been involved in cup competitions of late, Rovers have played the least matches (11) out of all of the teams in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

Cowling’s charges sit 10th, but with only a three-point gap to the play-offs and multiple games in hand on the majority of the clubs above them, things are very much in their hands.

Haverhill Rovers manager Ben Cowling. Picture: Mark Westley

And they return to league action tomorrow afternoon with the visit to The New Croft of fifth-placed Kirkley & Pakefield, who have most notably beaten leaders Mulbarton Wanderers this season.

Cowling, who saw his side lose 3-1 to Halesworth Town in the FA Vase last weekend before beating Stowmarket Town 4-1 in the Suffolk Premier Cup on Tuesday night, said; “We’ve got an important run now up until Christmas.

“We’re going to need to win four or five games to make sure that we’re right in and amongst it.

“Kirkley had been on a good run until recently and they’ve beaten Mulbarton, so we know how tough a challenge that will be.

“But we’re at home and we’ve been playing well at home recently.

“We’ve played a lot of cup football and obviously losing to Halesworth was really disappointing, but now we’re looking to move up the league table.”

While he is unlikely to return this weekend, Cowling has provided a positive update on the fitness of Tom Thulborn.

The speedy attacker has missed Rovers’ last six games with the hamstring injury that he picked up at Great Yarmouth Town, but he has recently stepped up his recovery.

Cowling added: “Tom has not played for over a month now and he’s been a big miss.

“He’s one of the focal points of our attack and he was one of the best signings we made during the summer.

“It’s been hard to be without him, as it has the other players that have been injured.

“He’s done his first run now so hopefully he can start to step things up.”

Having been cup tied for the victory at Stowmarket, Theo Carter is set to return to the squad for the Kirkley clash, but both midfielder Reece Clarke and full-back Charlie Hitch are doubtful.