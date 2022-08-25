Manager Liam Aves is well aware that his Haverhill Rovers side need to tighten up defensively.

Four defeats from four has left Aves’ men rooted to the foot of the early Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division standings.

And to rub further salt into the wound, they have conceded a division-high 13 goals from those outings, with Walsham-le-Willows (11) the only other team to have shipped double figures.

Liam Aves' Haverhill Rovers have shipped more goals than any other Premier Division side so far this season. Picture: Richard Marsham

The latest loss came on Tuesday when Aves watched on as his team surrendered leads of 2-1 and 3-2 to lose 4-3 at Brantham Athletic – a night which the boss felt summed up Rovers’ season so far.

“It’s been a common theme. Apart from Lakenheath (4-0 defeat on Saturday) we’ve been in winning positions recently against Brantham, Mildenhall and Mulbarton and lost all of them,” he said.

“It would be tough to say it’s just the defence or to pick on one or two individuals. We’re a unit and we need to eradicate the mistakes that are being made.

“We wanted to play a more attacking game this season and we’ve shown we can score goals now.

“It’s been a style change because we wanted to progress the team and the squad, and you’re always going to have teething problems.

“This is when you learn things about certain individuals and what they need to work on.

“But I know it’s a results business and that is what I will be judged on. It’s no good me keep saying that we’ve attacked well, scored goals but then we’ve lost the game.

“The signs were good in pre-season. We beat some good sides and we owed it to the boys to go out this season and see if they could replicate that.

“It does need to change though because we’re conceding too many and it’s something we’re looking at.”

Haverhill travel to Aves’ former club Cornard United on Saturday in the Isuzu FA Vase looking to ‘kickstart’ their season (3pm).

But while the hosting Ards may ply their trade a level lower than Rovers in the First Division North, with three wins from three under their belts, Aves is expecting far from an easy ride.

“They’ve made a great start and it won’t be an easy game just because they’re in a lower league,” he added.

“But it’s a chance for us to be organised, play some good football and hopefully get the win that will kickstart some confidence and momentum.”

And Rovers will also be in action on Tuesday evening after they were unexpectedly drafted back into the Emirates FA Cup.

They had bowed out of the competition after losing 3-2 to Mulbarton Wanderers in a replay, but a subsequent FA investigation found that the Norfolk side had fielded an illegible player.

As a result Aves’ charges will now head to Step 4 outfit Lowestoft Town in the preliminary round, with the winner hosting either Sheringham or Fakenham Town on September 3.

Aves said: “It’s different to a league game because there’s no pressure on us and nobody will expect us to win.

“I feel like we deserve to be in it because of the way we played over the two games with Mulbarton.

“It’s unfortunate for them because they didn’t realise they’d made a mistake but that’s football.

“It’s a free hit for us and anything can happen in the FA Cup.”

* Haverhill Rovers Ladies started their league season on Sunday with a 5-1 win at Fakenham Town.

Laura Mills (2), Jordanne Sillitoe, Georgia England and Rebekah Finch all scored for Rovers, who make the short trip to Newmarket Town on Sunday (2pm).