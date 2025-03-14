It was far from a vintage display but Haverhill Rovers took another significant step towards to securing the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North title last weekend.

The 2-0 home win at the expense of Pinchbeck United – courtesy of goals from Adden Tokley and Tom Head – made it 15 victories in a row for Rovers, who hold a 13-point advantage over second-placed Stanway Pegasus.

Rovers manager Ben Cowling said: “It was probably the worst that we’ve played for a while in terms of an overall performance.

Haverhill Rovers manager Ben CowlingPicture: Mecha Morton

“We struggled to get going and ultimately it was two moments of individual skill that got us the goals and got us over the line.

“At the same time we never looked too troubled and I don’t think Alex Archer (Rovers goalkeeper) has had to make a save of note until the 93rd minute.

“We’ve set very high standards so far this season and we just dipped below them, but it’s nice to be able to come out with the points in those circumstances.

Haverhill Rovers require six points to guarantee the league title. Picture: Mark Westley

“It’s another clean sheet, it keeps our winning run going and that’s the most important thing.”

Rovers require just six more points to be crowned champions, although it will all be wrapped up tomorrow if they beat Holland FC at The New Croft and both Stanway Pegasus (2nd) and Harwich & Parkeston (3rd) lose their respective fixtures.

And while sealing top spot is the ultimate aim, Cowling has revealed that Rovers also have other targets.

He added: “We’re not getting carried away and we know there’s still work to be done, but we are looking at certain targets.

“We’d like to get to 100 points (currently on 87) and we want our winning streak to continue.

“Of course we’d love to have the best of everything – the best goal difference, the most goals scored, the best defence and all sorts of things like that.

“We’re looking at a lot of different records and while they’re not the primary goal, we don’t want things to drop off if and when we get over the line.”

Rovers are yet to face this weekend’s opponents, with the reverse fixture in Essex due to be their penultimate game of the season.

Tenth-placed Holland go into the game having racked up back-to-back victories over Swaffham Town and AFC Sudbury Reserves, during which they have scored six goals and conceded none.

“I’ve seen them play a couple of times this season and they’re a good side,” said Cowling.

“At the start of the season they were one of the sides I think a lot of people expected to be there or thereabouts, especially when you look at their form in recent seasons.

“For whatever reason that hasn’t happened and they’re probably a little disappointed with that, but they’ve still got some good individual players and it’s going to be another challenge for us to overcome.”

Midfielder Jake Noble is a doubt for the encounter after sustaining a calf injury, while James Seymour is unavailable for selection.

However, attacker Brandon McKay – a scorer of six goals from 15 appearances for Rovers this term – is due to return to the squad.