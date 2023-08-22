Haverhill Rovers have this morning decided to part company with player-manager Ryan Gibbs and have wasted little time securing a replacement – with the appointment of ex-Rovers player and manager Ben Cowling.

Gibbs, who was only appointed new Rovers manager this summer, took charge of their first six games of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North campaign, winning just once and recording five losses.

The switch in management follows a change within the boardroom at The New Croft, as chairman Tony Jordan recently left Rovers which has seen a new-look committee form at the top of the club.

Haverhill Rovers former management team from left Rob Gibbs, Jordan Gibbs and Ryan Gibbs Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography 2023

Ryan Churcher, interim chairman, said: “It has been an extremely hard decision to make, no one takes these decisions lightly and I’d like to thank Ryan, Rob and Jordan for all they work that they have done for the club.

“With results going the way they have, we wanted to bring somebody more local in at the club, to put a plan in place and to take the club forward over the next few years.”

New boss Cowling was relieved of his duties at Lakenheath just last week.

Former Lakenheath joint manager Ben Cowling has been reappointed by Haverhill Rovers. Picture: Mecha Morton

Cowling earnt two promotions in his time as joint manager that Heath, as well as winning silverware in the Suffolk Senior Cup and League Challenge Cup.

He has previous history at the New Croft making over 300 appearances for Rovers and managed the side between May 2016 and November 2017, in his first spell in the dugout.

“Ben is a really experienced manager who has done well at this level and he’s got some great attributes that he can bring to the club,” said Churcher.

“He had a very successful setup at Lakenheath and we want to have that with him here at Haverhill Rovers.”

For more reaction to this story, see the print copy of this week’s Haverhill Echo.