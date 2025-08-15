Ben Cowling is expecting a much improved showing from his Haverhill Rovers players when they travel to face Ely City in the FA Cup preliminary round tomorrow (3pm).

Rovers hosted Ely on the opening day of the new Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division season a little more than a fortnight ago – and it proved to be a night to forget.

Despite taking an early lead through Tom Williams, Rovers were second best for much of the contest and ended up losing 2-1.

Ben Cowling’s Haverhill Rovers will travel to face Ely City in the FA Cup this weekend Picture: Richard Marsham

By Cowling’s own admission it was a performance that left plenty to be desired – something that he does not anticipate being a problem this time around as Rovers bid for a place in Monday’s draw.

“You can look at tactics and approaches, but fundamentally the team we put out against Ely the first time had enough quality and the decision-making ability to win that game,” said Cowling.

“We let ourselves down that night – it was far from the standards that we expect as a group.

“At the same time, I’m confident that it will not happen again and we’ll give a much better account of ourselves.”

To Rovers’ credit, their response to the Ely defeat has been impressive.

The beat Wisbech Town next time out in the FA Cup to set up this weekend’s clash before recording away league wins at Dereham Town (2-0) and Cornard United (2-1).

And while Cowling feels like his team are still yet to fully hit their straps, he is pleased with their ability to dig out victories in different ways.

He added: “We’re far from perfect at the moment and the group knows that. Pre-season was a little bit disruptive so it’s naturally going to take us a little bit of time.

“But we’re finding a way and that’s pleasing – sometimes in football that’s the way you’ve got to do it.

“At times we’re winning games because we’re playing good football and others it’s because we’re throwing a body in the way when it really matters.

“You obviously don’t win anything in August but you can put yourself out of contention so our reaction to the Ely game was always going to be important. We’re pleased with the six points we’ve picked up recently and that has given us a lift going into the cup games.”