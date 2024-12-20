Manager Ben Cowling has praised the professionalism of his Haverhill Rovers players during last weekend’s club-record equalling victory.

Up against a Swaffham Town side that they had beaten 6-1 just four weeks earlier, Rovers found themselves 7-1 up heading into half-time at The New Croft on Saturday.

Yet rather than go through the motions during the second half, Rovers continued on the front foot and they eventually ran out 13-2 winners.

Haverhill Rovers scored 13 goals during their weekend win over Swaffham Town Picture: Mecha Morton

They remain 11 points clear of second-placed Harwich & Parkeston in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North title race, while fellow challengers Stanway Pegasus have dropped three points further back after their 1-0 defeat at Pinchbeck United.

The chasing duo have two and three games in hand respectively – and Cowling believes that was one of the major driving forces behind the clinical display against the division’s basement side.

He said: “In fairness Swaffham have got some problems and it wasn’t the strongest of squads that came over.

Haverhill Rovers manager Ben Cowling. Picture: Mecha Morton

“But credit to them, they stuck to their task and they didn’t resort to kicking us. They actually created some good chances late on and Alex Archer (Rovers goalkeeper) has had to make some saves.

“When you score three or four goals that early, what can happen is players try to dribble past too many defenders and everyone is looking to score worldies from 40 yards out. I’ve been involved in games when you’ve scored a few in the first half and ended up losing the second half 1-0.

“But we stuck to how we wanted to play and at half-time we actually challenged the players to move up a couple of levels because I felt we could shift the ball a bit quicker.

“We started the second half really well and it was 11-1 by the hour mark. Maybe we came off it a little bit after that but we can’t have many complaints.

Not gonna lie.



Entering the stats for yesterday took a little bit longer than usual! pic.twitter.com/U0OQhGetAN — Haverhill Rovers (@HaverhillRovers) December 15, 2024

“It’s big for the goal difference and come the end of the season that may well be critical.

“Pride has driven us on, but also the necessity given our place in the table and we know we need to keep winning games.

“We also have big competition for places. We were missing three or four players on Saturday and the ones that came in wanted to make impression – that helped us to keep pushing in the second half.”

But while the players were afforded the chance to savour their big victory following goals from Tom Head (5), Shaun Avis (3) Brandon McKay (2), James Seymour, Luke Lindsay and Kai Nicholls, that will be put to one side this evening when Rovers go in search of a seventh straight victory at home against mid-table Whitton United (7.45pm).

Cowling’s charges won the reverse fixture earlier in the season 3-1, but Whitton made an impression on the Rovers boss, who is particularly keen to shackle Ashley Blow.

The forward scored Whitton’s goal that day and only Rovers skipper Avis (27) and Framlingham Town’s Max Willett (24) can boast a better return than his 22 in all competitions so far this term.

“One hundred per cent we’ve got to move on,” added Cowling. “We know the standard of the opposition is going up and we know we need three points every week.

“A win against Whitton is equally as important as scoring 13 goals.

“They gave us a good game, they’ve got good players and Ashley Blow is a dangerous striker if you give him the chance to be.

“The boys are going to have to be switched on and it will be made very clear to them that this is the next task.”

Reece Clarke and Casey Phillips are both set to return to the squad after missing the Swaffham rout, while Euan Banks is also expected to be included after coming back from university.

Meanwhile, a late check will be made on Adden Tokley, who has been nursing a slight groin injury.

After facing Whitton, Rovers will travel to title rivals Stanway Pegasus on December 28.