Haverhill Rovers have been reinstated back into this season's Emirates FA Cup.

Liam Aves' men initially exited the competition after losing their extra preliminary round replay to fellow Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Mulbarton Wanderers earlier this month.

However, an investigation launched by the Football Association has found that Mulbarton fielded an ineligible player during their 3-2 victory after extra-time.

Haverhill Rovers are back in the Emirates FA Cup. Picture: Richard Marsham

A statement from Mulbarton read: "Mulbarton Wanderers first team have today been notified that we have been eliminated from the Emirates FA Cup due to playing an ineligible player during the extra-time replay victory vs Haverhill Rovers on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

"A player was dismissed during the club’s opening league fixture vs Sheringham and was subsequently banned for three matches.

"The club made a miscalculation of when the player’s suspension came into effect and therefore take full responsibility for this unfortunate error."

As a result, Rovers will now travel to higher-league Lowestoft Town for a preliminary round clash on Tuesday, August 30.

The winner of that tie will have home advantage in the first qualifying round against either Sheringham or Fakenham Town on Saturday, September 3.

Meanwhile, Rovers will be in league action this evening at Brantham Athletic (7.45pm).