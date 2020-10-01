Having picked up just four points from their first six matches, Haverhill Rovers player-manager Marc Abbott is on the lookout for some new faces, writes Owen Mizon.

All four Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division points have come from home fixtures, whereas away from home Abbott’s side are yet to find the back of the net after three consecutive disappointing defeats.

They also possess a worrying minus 13 goal difference, the heaviest in the division, after another tough encounter on Tuesday night ended in a 4-0 defeat to Stanway Rovers.

Haverhill Rovers player-manager Marc Abbott. Picture: Mecha Morton

The heavy schedule has proved extremely demanding for Rovers, with several first-team players having sat on the sidelines owing to injury.

Abbott is keen to get those back, but he also revealed a desire to add some competition to his squad.

“It’s a difficult time at the minute for the club. We’re falling real short,” he said.

“The heavy schedule has affected us more than we ever could have imagined. The injuries have hit us hard.

“The team’s been torn up quite a bit, we’ve got a lot of work to do.

“I think I’ll be fair to say that some of the players haven’t taken the opportunities that they were asking for. It’s now time to reassess and see what we can bring in to the building.

“We’ve lost a bit of attacking threat with Ryan Gibbs going to Cambridge City, he’ll be hard to replace. But he will be replaced and we are working on an alternative.

“We’ve got a busy week ahead in terms of recruiting the right players who want to come to this club.

“The bigger picture for us is to get players back fit quickly, which we hope will happen in the next two to three weeks.

“To have Alfie Carroll, Jonny Butler, Charlie Davies, Joe Rider and Jacob Joseph all picking up injuries is a blow.

“There’s five players there that would start in our team. They give us so much energy, character and bite.”

However, once further additions have been made and Abbott has more players ready at his disposal, he’s adamant that his side can make a surge towards the top half of the table.

“It’s absolutely possible. We’ve shown what we are capable of doing in this league. We can be a match for anybody, I have no doubts about that,” he added.

Rovers will be eager to get back to winning ways on Saturday, when they travel to Walsham-le-Willows (3pm) before beginning their Suffolk Premier Cup campaign at Woodbridge Town on Tuesday (7.30pm).