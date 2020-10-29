Haverhill Rovers player-boss Marc Abbott believes Saturday’s Buildbase FA Vase tie at Wellingborough Town (3pm) can provide the perfect tonic to help them break their worrying run of league defeats, writes Owen Mizon.

The club will travel into Northamptonshire on the back of six straight defeats in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division which has left them a point off the bottom, having played two more games (10) than Thetford Town.

But as he stressed last week, this does not faze Abbott, who is adamant the positive results will soon come their way.

Haverhill Rovers boss Marc Abbott leads by example by winning a header at Walsham-le-WillowsPicture: Mark Westley

And he believes a good result in their Vase first round proper tie at United Counties League Premier Division strong starters Wellingborough (5th) can prove a turning point.

“They will probably look at our last six results in the league and be optimistic about their chances, but psychologically they’ve got to be careful they don’t underestimate us,” he said.

“Our cup mentality has been creditable.

It's the FA Vase for Haverhill Rovers this weekend

We had a tough evening against West Essex and came home with a result (4-3), beat a strong Wisbech Town side (4-3) and also Norwich United (2-1), who are now flying.

“We know what we’re capable of, we’ll be adamant to apply that to the league once we’re back.

“In my previous time at Newmarket Town (2005/06) we had a poor start to the league season but managed to get to the quarter-finals in the FA Vase.

“Anything is possible and league position goes out of the window.

Charlie Davies is set to be fit for selection again for Saturday's FA Vase match at WellingboroughPicture: Mark Westley

“It’s cup football, we’ll approach it with care but also we do feel as though it’s a big opportunity for us to progress.”

Rovers had been due to host Mildenhall Town on Tuesday but Covid-19 concerns in the opposition camp led to a postponement, which Abbott accepts could now work to their advantage.

“The players were really disappointed not to play tonight, they want an immediate reaction,” he said. “But from mine and the club’s point of view, Saturday was always going to be more important.

“We want to secure our place in the next round, therefore I think this break in the schedule will help.

“It’s been a relentless period; very little breaks, and the players will benefit from this gap.”

After recently bringing in six new players, as well as welcoming returns from injuries for key players, the ability to make changes and provide competition within the squad is set to prove very valuable.

“We’ve had a lot of key players out, some are still missing. It’s tough but we won’t make excuses,” said Abbott.

“Having to mentally prepare ourselves is the toughest part at the moment, but as I say, we’ve got lots of good players, some who can win games and importantly more defenders in. We’re looking more stable.

“It really is about nicking a draw, scoring a scrappy goal to re-energise us because we’ve been a bit sorry for ourselves recently when we’ve approached games.”

He added: “It still is early days in the season, but there’s lots of talk ongoing already about where we’ll finish, but that’s football and we will get on with it and continue to pick up points where we can.”

On an injury-front, things are looking promising going into Saturday.

Abbott reported: “We’re hopeful Jacob Joseph and Charlie Davies (pictured left) will be fit for Saturday. Ben Bradley is currently touch and go, he’ll be itching to play and we will assess the situation later on in the week. Ryan Weaver, of course, is cup-tied. Other than that, we’re in a good space.”

The Doughboys have enjoyed a strong start to their season,unbeaten in six and currently occupy fifth position, level on points with second, albeit having fulfilled the most fixtures in their division.

The prize money for Saturday’s winners is £850 (not the £4,500 that was stated in today's Echo print edition, which was in fact a previous FA Trophy First Round Proper figure. We apologise for the mistake).

DEFEAT AT ELY

Rovers succumbed to a sixth successive defeat in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division on Saturday as they were put to the sword 2-0 by current top six side Ely City at The Unwin Sports Ground.

A Luke Young penalty in the first half set the high-flying Robins on their way, before Ryan Gibbs confirmed the three points late on to inflict further misery on his former club.

Abbott said: “There was not a lot in the teams, but they (Ely) had the momentum behind them and it proved the difference, especially late on.

“There was some opportunities we probably should have converted. We’re still getting punished in our box and just not doing enough to win games at the moment.”

With Tuesday’s home match with Mildenhall Town having been postponed due to Covid-19 concerns in the opposition camp, it has left Rovers a point and a place off the foot of the table.

Their miserable league run has seen them concede 17 goals to one scored.