Peter Betts believes Haverhill Rovers are heading in the right direction after picking up their first points of the season during their recent three-game run at The New Croft.

Rovers are off the mark in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division after draws at home with Harleston Town and Whitton United over the last two weekends.

And ahead of trips to Sheringham (Saturday, 3pm) and Ely City (Tuesday, 7.45pm), the interim boss is targeting a first win of the campaign to close the gap on the teams above them in the table.

Peter Betts’ Haverhill Rovers have drawn two of their last three Picture: Mark Westley

“We’re under no illusions we need to pick up more points and start racking up the points,” Betts said.

“Obviously the results are improving slowly as the squad is improving and we’ve got players returning from injuries as well.

“We’ve brought in five or six new players and we have three or four seven-dayers (approaches) in for other players, who we plan on speaking to in the next few days.

“The results have improved and we’re going in the right direction but I think we should have taken six points instead of two from the Harleston and Whitton games.

“The game against Harleston (0-0) we were especially delighted to keep a clean sheet but we should have won the game.

“We had two great chances to win the game.

“I thought we should have taken three points from the Whitton game (1-1) as well.

“The only disappointment from the last 10 days was the Newmarket game (Wednesday last week) which we lost 2-1.

“They were better than us for large periods and we were second best, but we did have a goal to equalise at the end disallowed.”

Betts, along with Perry Moody and Rhys Shulver, have been in interim charge at The New Croft since former boss Liam Aves’ departure last month.

The trio are set to continue at the helm with Rovers chairman Tony Jordan not anticipating any changes until late October at the earliest.

“The support has been fantastic,” Betts said. “The last three games we’ve had at home they’ve got behind us.

“I did say to Tony and some other people at the football club, if it gets to a point where we’re not picking up results I’ll be the first one to put my hand up and say the club needs to recruit someone better.

“At the moment, myself, Perry and Rhys know the club inside out and we’re working 24/7 to improve things.

“We’re passionate about this football club and we want to reconnect with the teams above us, but we need the results to do that.”

Late last week, Rovers boosted their squad with the signing of Ryan Swallow from Newmarket Town.

New signing Ryan Swallow came off the bench for Haverhill Rovers on Saturday Picture: Mark Westley

The midfielder, who made his debut off the bench on Saturday, played more than 200 times for Haverhill Borough and was a key member of their Thurlow Nunn League First Division-promotion winning squad in 2016/17.

“We wanted a more local feel about the club and to connect local people to the football club,” Betts said.

“Ryan’s the right character we want here and he’s a role model for the youth system to look up to.”