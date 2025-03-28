After passing up their first opportunity to seal the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North title last weekend, Haverhill Rovers will be looking to get the job done in front of a home crowd tomorrow.

Three points away at FC Peterborough would have rubber-stamped Rovers’ status as champions and promotion back to Step 5, but they were beaten 4-2 – ending a run of 16 straight victories and 17 unbeaten.

With a double-digit points gap to their only challengers Harwich & Parkeston, it surely remains a matter of when and not if Ben Cowling’s men are crowned champions.

Haverhill Rovers will secure the league title with a victory tomorrow afternoon Picture: Mecha Morton

But having been found wanting seven days earlier, the Rovers boss is eager to wrap up top spot in front of The New Croft faithful with the visit of Gorleston (3pm).

“I wanted to do it last weekend – there’s no doubt about that. The sooner we can get it officially done, the better,” said Cowling.

“But to do it on our turf and hopefully we’ll get a decent crowd like we have for the last two or three games, there is a lot to be said for that.

“It wouldn’t be a bad thing but of course we’ve still got to get the job done.”

Against Peterborough, Rovers found themselves 3-0 down inside the opening half an hour. Goals from Adden Tokley and Brandon McKay either side of the break provided Haverhill with some hope, but a fourth goal for the hosts extinguished any hopes of a comeback.

Cowling added: “Peterborough were very good. I’ve watched them quite a lot this season and they have the ability to be very good.

“They came out, had a lot of energy and deserved the goals – we didn’t defend very well, especially in the first half.

“We made some changes at half-time and looked more compact, got back into it at 3-2 and then their strike from the edge of the box flies in.

“In fairness, for the last half an hour Peterborough saw the game out really well. They killed it at every opportunity and ultimately we didn’t create enough.

“Maybe if we hadn’t conceded the fourth when we did we’d have got something from it, but once that goes in that gave them the impetus back.”

And Cowling is not expecting Rovers to have an easy afternoon this weekend.

Gorleston’s second string will make the journey sitting sixth in the league and unbeaten in their previous seven outings, as well as being able to call on players of the calibre of Robbie Sweeney

“They’ve done really well. Out of all of the reserve sides in the division, it’s certainly the most experienced,” said Cowling. “They’ve got a blend of youth in there as well, but Robbie Sweeney is a terrific player – he shouldn’t be playing at Step 6.

“You’ve got several others in there that have played with the first team for a number of years so it will definitely be a big test for us.

“They like to get the ball wide and they like to press the opposition, so there will be a few challenges for us to overcome.”

While a victory will secure the title, Rovers will also be crowned champions if Harwich are defeated away at Whittlesey Athletic.